Kaitlin Doubleday's Food Diary: What I Eat In a Day

Kaitlin Doubleday has a busy schedule between starring on the hit drama Empire and planning her May wedding to DJ Devin Lucien. But that doesn’t keep her from sticking to a balanced diet with lots of exercise.

“I’m a pescatarian,” says the 5’7″ actress, 31. “Perhaps one day I’ll become a full-fledged vegetarian, but I love sushi!” And being healthy doesn’t mean she never treats herself. “I hate restricting my food,” she says. “I enjoy rice in my salads and I like being able to drink wine when I feel like it.” Another favorite is popcorn. “I have it every day, I’m addicted to it,” she says. “I use a tablespoon of olive oil to cook the popcorn and then add another tablespoon on top. I also use a bit of sea salt.”

To avoid boredom Doubleday also switches up her workout routines. “I definitely workout five to six days a week,” she says. “In one workout I like doing both cardio (25 minutes on a high level of the stair machine or a 45 minute treadmill class) and also weights or resistance training.”

Doubleday alternates between a weight training class at the gym and working out alone—where she does lunges with weights, crunches and push-ups.

Adds the actress: “I’m also hugely into yoga. Advanced vinyasa classes are my favorite couple of hours of the week.”

Check out her daily food log below.

Hydration

6 large glasses of water throughout the day

Breakfast

Fresh fruit (½ apple, ½ pear, ⅓ banana, 6 large pieces of pineapple)

Hot tea with Splenda and soy milk

Lunch

Small bowl of veggie chili with a couple of raw chips

¼ avocado with lemon and sea salt

Snack

Celery and 1½ tbsp. crunchy organic peanut butter

Dinner

Carrot and avocado salad

A falafel wrap

Late night

Two large handfuls of popcorn and two pieces of dark chocolate with sea salt

Total Calories:

1,600

The Verdict:

“Kaitlin could use some protein with all that fruit for breakfast,” says dietitian Keri Glassman of NutritiousLife.com. “An easy tweak would be to add 1 tbsp. of chopped nuts.” And, she noted, “ditch the Splenda.” Glassman says the falafel is a good vegetarian option for dinner, “but it’s usually fried. She should go for baked if possible.” And as for Doubleday’s dessert, “overall her diet is clean, so she can eat chocolate daily—as long as the portions aren’t too big.”