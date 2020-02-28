Justin Timberlake Sparks Intense Girl Scout Cookie Debate: 'Samoas vs Thin Mints'

Image zoom Justin Timberlake/ Instagram; Girl Scouts of the USA

Justin Timberlake has just one question for you: Samoas or Thin Mints?

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter is the latest star to weigh in on the contentious debate, and he’s certainly not holding back his thoughts. In a short two-part video posted to his Instagram, Timberlake can be seen eating sleeves of Girl Scout Cookies with his team and praising Samoas as his cookie-of-choice. “Samoas…I mean I love coconut,” his voice trailed off for a moment before he declared, “Samoas are my tip-top.”

“This one is for the Girl Scouts of America. We support you,” Timberlake continued before proceeding to take a bite out of a Samoa and exclaiming, “Oh, do we support you!”

He captioned the videos, “Samoas vs Thin Mints… FOOD FOR THOUGHT. Double tap for DOUBLE SAMOAS. Comment for Thin Mints.” So far, the post has more than 540,000 likes and 14,000 comments (though we’re confident that those likes aren’t all from Samoa-obsessives).

Other stars have also joined in on the debate, which appears to resurface every year. Last week, Reese Witherspoon posted a boomerang of herself pouring Girl Scout cookies onto a plate and declaring herself #TeamThinMints. “Just doing my part to support the dreams of young female entrepreneurs… 😂,” she wrote.

Numerous stars commented on the post in support of Witherspoon’s choice, like Dancing With The Stars‘ Julianne Hough, who wrote, “I just ate a whole box of thin mints (from the freezer) last night! 🙌🏼 #supportingyoungfemaleentrepreneurs 😍.” Supermodel Karlie Kloss also weighed in and commented, “👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼.”

Timberlake’s post, however, stirred up more controversy. The 34-year-old singer Miguel commented, “Frozen Thin mints all day bro,” while David Cho wondered why Timberlake wouldn’t rather have an Oreo instead. “This is a discussion about Girl Scout Cookies…Oreos are a different movie! Lol,” replied the “Man of the Woods” singer.

The highly anticipated annual Girl Scout Cookies season began nearly two months ago on Jan. 7. This year, the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) released a new lemon-flavored cookie in addition to their lineup of classic flavors to celebrate young female leaders and entrepreneurs.

They also debuted revamped packaging with updated images of current members participating in a diverse range of experiences made possible by the Cookie Program.

Every year, the girls find new and innovative ways to reach their cookie selling goals. Last year, one member pasted shirtless pictures of Jason Momoa on her boxes of Samoas to sell loads of cookies. Others have shared videos of themselves parodying famous songs by artists like Lizzo and Cardi B.

Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit girlscoutcookies.org or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.