Justin Sutherland Celebrates 38th Birthday 3 Months After Boating Accident: 'This Year Is Different'

Justin Sutherland's birthday is extra meaningful this year.

Three months after he was seriously injured in a boating accident, the Top Chef alum marked his 38th birthday with a message of gratitude on Monday.

"I've never been much for making a big deal out of my birthday, I've always found more joy in celebrating others," he captioned his Instagram post. "This year is different, only in that I celebrate being here."

His post featured a throwback photo of his mother holding him as a baby.

"But the joy comes from the appreciation and gratitude for the friends, family, and strangers who have shown me so much love and support. Especially to my mother….My new lease on life started with you @jsuth131 there would be no Justin or birthday without you," he continued. "I'm a flawed human, but I will continue to grow, be better, and appreciate this blessing we take for granted…..'this little thing we call life'(PRINCE voice) thank you all 🖤 I'm far from done 🚀."

Celebrity chef friends commented on his post, including fellow Top Chef champ Kristen Kish. "Happy happy birthday J 🥳❤️," she wrote in the comments section.

The Minnesota-based chef revealed in July that he suffered serious injuries after an accident in which he fell off a boat.

"I hit the water and the boat just drifted right above the spot where I went in, and as I was swimming back up, I swam under the boat pump into the motor," he told PEOPLE in July. "I remember opening my eyes probably inches away from the propellers spinning and seeing them spinning, and that's when the lights went out."

Among his serious injuries were a severe laceration to his forearm, a compound fracture below his shoulder and trauma to his face.

courtesy justin sutherland

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

He underwent surgery to repair his jaw, which originally was set to be wired shut after both his eye sockets, cheek bones and entire row of upper teeth were all shattered. The procedure involved adding five metal plates, and it was so successful that he did not need to get his jaw wired shut.

Despite that good news, Sutherland still couldn't open his jaw more than three or four inches and or put pressure on his upper teeth, which called for a liquid diet.

He managed by drinking several smoothies and fresh juices each day. One friend even dropped him a full turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, stuffing and chicken stock puréed into a soup. "But, 2,500 calories and 160 grams of protein is a lot to get in with [just liquids]," he said.

The chef said he was anticipating more surgeries, but was optimistic thanks to the outpouring of support — both emotional and financial.

A GoFundMe was set up in Sutherland's name, and Guy Fieri held a $5,000-per-ticket fundraiser to help pay for his recovery and medical bills.

"It's a huge help. I don't know where my family would be without it," Sutherland said at the time. "Even just the words of encouragement in texts and cards that have been sent have meant a lot. I'm very, very, very lucky and blessed."