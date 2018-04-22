“I adore what happens when those flakes come together with the nutty flavor of butter,” says the author of the Just Cook It! cookbook.

Justin Chapple’s Cornflake Oven-Fried Chicken

6 cups cornflakes cereal

2 large eggs, beaten

4 (8-oz.) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

4 (5-oz.) skin-on chicken drumsticks

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

¾ cup unsalted butter

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Place cornflakes in a large resealable plastic bag; finely crush using a meat mallet or rolling pin. Place beaten eggs in a shallow bowl.

2. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Dip chicken in eggs, letting excess drip off. Dredge chicken in cornflakes, shaking bag and pressing gently to adhere; transfer to a plate.

3. Place butter in a 13×9-in. ceramic baking dish; place in preheated oven until butter is melted, 8 to 10 minutes. Arrange chicken evenly in baking dish, skin side down, and bake until golden brown and crispy on bottoms, about 25 minutes. Flip chicken; bake until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of chicken registers 165°, about 25 minutes. Transfer cooked chicken to a platter; serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Ran out of Cornflakes? Chapple suggests tasty new ways to create a crunchy crust:

Dried Potato Flakes:

“Instant mashed potatoes are the secret to an ultracrispy, gluten-free coating. Flakes with a finer texture adhere best,” he says. Use 3 cups

Crispy Rice Cereal:

“Don’t substitute puffed rice for classic, crispy rice cereal. Puffed grains absorb too much butter, which will make it soggy,” says Chapple. Use 4 cups

Hard Pretzels:

“With a quick blitz in a food processor, pretzels become a flavorful coating,” he says. “Pulse them into fine crumbs.” Use 12 ounces

