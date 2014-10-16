Image zoom

Justin Bieber may have found a back-up career if he ever retires from music.



The Canadian pop singer tried out the role of sous chef while cooking with chef Wolfgang Puck in the kitchen of Spago in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night.

“Wolf went out and met Justin and delivered his food,” said an onlooker. “Justin asked for a photo with him, and then they actually went to the kitchen and Justin cooked with Wolf.”

Bieber, who was at the upscale restaurant with a male companion and three bodyguards, helped Puck, the restaurant’s owner, prepare pasta dishes, steak and lobster bisque before returning to his table to enjoy his own meal of steak from Snake River Farm and Agnolotti with White Truffles. He Tweeted later: “Wolfgang Puck the famous chef cookin us up a nice meal.”

“He was extremely nice, polite and down-to-earth,” noted the observer.

Puck also shared an Instagram of their time in the kitchen captioned, “With my new sous Chef cooking steak in the kitchen at #Spago. #JustinBieber”

This isn’t the first time Bieber has put on his chef hat. Just a few weeks ago, he narrated an informal cooking demo (perhaps preparing a meal for Selena Gomez?) on his Instagram, showing him sautéing and chopping in the kitchen and speaking in a British accent.

So this Spago escapade only confirms our suspicions that Bieber is a closet foodie: His album-release party in Manhattan featured a mouthwatering menu of chicken and waffles, five-spice pork belly sliders and truffled grilled cheese.