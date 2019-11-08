Justin Bieber Says Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Is ‘Not Worth the Hype’

Justin Bieber doesn’t appear to love that chicken from Popeyes.

The “Never Say Never” singer, 25, finally tasted the fast-food company’s super-popular (and super sold-out) Popeyes Chicken Sandwich on Thursday night, and revealed to his 121 million followers on Instagram that it didn’t live up to expectations.

“It’s good but it’s not worth the hype,” Bieber said, sharing a video to his Instagram Stories of the sandwich after a few bites.

Bieber had picked up three sandwiches to sample and said, “I gotta see what all this hype is about.”

He continued, “All this hype on the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, let me see what we got here.”

And although he was ultimately unimpressed with the famous sandwich, he did love one thing from the Louisiana kitchen.

“Sweet tea’s bangin’ though,” Bieber said.

RELATED: Popeyes’ Sold-Out Chicken Sandwich Is Officially Coming Back

Image zoom Justin Bieber Broadimage/Shutterstock

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

RELATED: Popeyes Hilariously Starts a Feud with Chick-fil-A Over the Best Chicken Sandwich & Wendy’s Joins in

Popeyes sold-out chicken sandwich just recently returned to the food chain’s menu after debuting in August.

In the process, the fried chicken chain started a food feud with rival brands Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s, taking shots at the sandwich in a series of #ChickenWars tweets.

But all the social media attention only helped fuel the Popeyes chicken sandwich’s popularity.

Image zoom Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Courtesy Popeyes

Soon, social media users were documenting how they had to wait in line starting at 5 a.m. just to get one. Celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel got in on the action, tweeting out photos of his son eating the sandwich. Meanwhile, Gayle King couldn’t get her hands on one after calling 15 locations.

Two weeks after the sandwich’s big debut, Popeyes announced that the chicken sandwich was completely sold out. The company tried to soften the blow by encouraging customers to bring their own bun until the sandwich returned “for good.”

Last month, Popeyes tweeted a video to announce that the sandwich would permanently return starting Sunday, November 3.

They made sure to note that they’ll be “Open Sunday,” unlike their competitor Chick-fil-A, which is always closed for business on Sundays.

RELATED: Man Stabbed to Death at Maryland Popeyes After Fight Over Recently-Returned Chicken Sandwich Erupts

Upon the long-awaited chicken sandwich’s return, it continued to make headlines.

On Monday, at a Popeyes location in Maryland, a fight erupted over the sandwich and left one adult male dead after he was brutally stabbed.