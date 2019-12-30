Justin Bieber Slams Tim Hortons' New Coffee Cup Lids: 'It's a Damn Outrage'

Image zoom Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Justin Bieber/Instagram

Don’t mess with Justin Bieber when it comes to coffee cup lids.

The Canadian fast food chain, Tim Hortons, has received criticism over their leaky lids in the past, so they completely revamped them this year — but the singer was not having it.

The Canadian-born superstar, 25, went to Instagram on Friday to voice his complaints over the new lids. After posting a poll about the tops on his Instagram story, Bieber posted the results. “Who’s Canadian and misses these lids at Tim Hortons like I do,” he wrote. It showed that 70% of his fans also prefer the old model.

“I know [the old ones] could leak but it was easier to drink out of,” Bieber added. “These new lids are uncomfortable on the mouth and you get very little liquid each drink. It’s a damn outrage and needs to be changed back.”

Bieber was also upset that the lids were made out of plastic. “Find a way to be recyclable. Let’s change the world 1 lid at a time,” he said.

Tim Hortons was quick to respond to Bieber’s rant. “Thanks for your feedback. Sorry you aren’t loving our new lids, but the good news is that they’re made with 100% recyclable plastic,” they commented on the post. Tim Hortons even invited Bieber to join the team that’s working to make the lids better.

Bieber was seemingly pleased with the response, posting their exchange to his feed saying “We’re making a change one lid at a time. Thanks @timhortons.”

The saga didn’t stop there. On Sunday, Bieber posted another photo of his Tim Hortons coffee with the old lid design. He captioned the post, “This is where it’s at @timhortons.”

As long as Justin’s happy, we’re all happy.