Justin Bieber Partners with Tim Hortons Again for New 'Biebs Brew' — Plus His Timbits Are Back

Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons are back together again for another brilliant mashup.

After first teaming up last fall for Timbiebs Timbits, the Canadian-born superstar and the Canadian donut chain have now collaborated on the "Biebs Brew" — a French vanilla cold brew. Fans in both Canada and the U.S. can try it starting June 6.

According to a statement, the Biebs Brew brainstorm began when the Grammy winner told the Tim Hortons team that he prefers his coffee on ice. This coupled with the singer's love of vanilla flavor made it a natural choice for Bieber and the beverage innovation team to develop a creamy French vanilla cold brew.

"We couldn't stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month," Bieber said in a statement. "Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

Justin Bieber x Tim Hortons Credit: Courtesy Tim Hortons

Back in November, Bieber worked with the brand's director of culinary innovation to experiment with different flavor combinations for the Timbiebs Timbits, aka donut holes, until they landed on chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle.

All three Timbiebs flavors will return to Tim Hortons in Canada and the United States along with Biebs Brew in June. When ordered through the Tims app, you can get them both as the "Biebs Bundle" — a large Biebs Brew and a 10-pack of Timbiebs for $5.