Hailey Baldwin Proudly Shows Off Her First Homemade Thanksgiving Turkey: 'No It's Not Burnt'

Happy Thanksgiving from the Biebers!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday by sending messages to fans.

The "Stuck with U" singer, 26, wrote on Instagram,"On this Thanksgiving I’d like to thank the single most important person to ever live. The lover of my soul King Jesus," while his supermodel wife, 24, showcased her first attempt at cooking a whole turkey.

"1st time turkey maker (no it’s not burnt) Happy Thanksgiving," she captioned the Instagram snapshots, smiling proudly and gleefully next to her centerpiece dish.

Bieber also tweeted, "Thankful. Grateful. Blessed," on Thursday.

Last weekend, Bieber celebrated Baldwin's 24th birthday with a sweet Instagram post. "My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place," the singer wrote along with a series of photos of the model.

"I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY," he concluded.

Last year, the couple spent turkey day in Miami. They started the morning by grabbing smoothies before lounging by a hotel pool. “Thankful for the love of my life,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the two from their romantic second wedding in September 2019.

In 2018, Bieber expressed his gratitude for being "a married man."

"Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!" he wrote on Thanksgiving 2018. "Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !"