That Viral Photo of Justin Bieber Eating a Burrito Sideways Was an Elaborate Hoax

Justin Bieber does not eat burritos sideways.

In fact, the photo that went viral last Thursday that pictured Bieber eating the wrap like corn on the cob, was not even Bieber—it was another person named Brad Sousaa, who looks eerily similar.

Soussa, 20, teamed up with the YouTube series Yes Theory to pose as the pop singer for one of the greatest pranks since Punk’d.

“We wanted to prove a point that staging a story as goofy as it was can be done much more easily than most people can imagine,” Yes Theory’s Thomas Brag says.

While their team brainstormed several ideas, including Sousaa helping a grandma across the street, the one plan that clicked involved him dressed in a baggy pink sweatshirt, a long bleached blonde wig and sitting on a park bench alone eating a burrito in a unique way.

“We were trying to think of something that would offend the internet,” Brag says. “It’s like one of those things that you put the milk before the cereal.”

After staging the photo, Yes Theory sent it to as many newspapers, magazines and blogs that they could but it really took off when they posted it in the “mildlyinfuriating” subreddit and people around the world questioned how one could do such a thing.

While many news outlets fell for the prank, the singer himself hasn’t commented on the situation.

Watch the full video above to see how it all came together.