Image zoom

As an ode to Bieber’s newly acquired black Lincoln Continental, the pop star was presented with a cake in the shape of the 1965 car.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We heard that he received a 1965 Lincoln Continental for his birthday present and everyone thought it would be a perfect idea to make his cake a replica of the car!” Kristen LoVullo, owner and head cake artist of Gimme Some Sugar tells PEOPLE. “It was definitely a surprise for Justin!”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Cooks with Wolfgang Puck at Spago in L.A.

The hand-carved cake was “made with our vanilla cake with salted caramel buttercream filling covered and decorated with a high quality fondant,” LoVullo explains. “The car itself is 2 feet in length. It took over 20 hours to research, carve and detail the 1965 Lincoln Continental.”

Image zoom

So after all that hard work, what was the singer’s reaction? “We were told that Justin seemed to be thrilled when he saw the cake,” said LoVullo.

After the cake presentation the birthday boy continued the celebration at the exclusive Heart of Omnia lounge located inside club where he continued to party with pals including Kris Jenner.