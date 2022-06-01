Justin Bieber Camps Out at Tim Hortons Office to Be the First to Try His Coffee Drink in New Ad

Justin Bieber is one dedicated coffee drinker.

In May, the Canadian-born singer and the Canadian donut chain announced a new collaboration — the "Biebs Brew" — a French vanilla cold brew, which fans can try beginning June 6 in Canada and the U.S. On Wednesday, the popular donut company released a playful new commercial featuring Bieber's dedication to the cold brew he co-created.

The clip starts with Bieber standing in a dark conference room in front of a large brewing container of coffee.

When his Tim Hortons partner, Pam, walks in the room, he keeps his eyes glued to the cold brew on the table. "Hello Pam," Bieber says.

Pam asks the singer, who obviously isn't in the office during normal business hours, why he's still there. Bieber continues staring at the coffee and responds, "Job's not done yet."

Clearly confused, Pam turns on the lights and asks Bieber what he means. "I haven't tried the final product," he answers.

"That takes 16 hours for it to steep before it's ready, so we can just call you back in 15 hours," Pam says.

Justin Bieber x Tim Hortons Credit: Courtesy Tim Hortons

Bieber finally looks away from the brewing drink in front of him. "Yeah not a chance I let someone put their lips on the 'Biebs Brew' before this guy," Bieber says as he points to himself.

If it wasn't already hilariously apparent that the Grammy Award-winning artist was set on monitoring his brewing coffee all night, he kicks his feet up on the conference room desk and nestles into an office chair with a neck pillow propped behind him.

Pam wishes Bieber a good night and turns off the lights, "Don't forget to lock up" he adds. "Dream about Timmy's."

Justin Bieber x Tim Hortons Credit: Courtesy Tim Hortons

Perhaps the funniest part from the bit is when Pam is about to walk out and Bieber says "I love you."

"I love you, too. I'm glad you said it first," Pam says, blushing. As she walks away, she peers through the glass walls of the conference room. "Man he really loves his Tim's," she adds.

Throughout the spot in which Bieber pulls an all-nighter, he sets out to prove that the Biebs Brew, which is brewed for 16 hours, is definitely "worth the wait."

This isn't the first time Bieber has come up with a fun collaboration with Tim Hortons. In November, he worked with the company's director of culinary innovation to come up with Timbiebs Timbits, aka donut holes, in three fun flavors: chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle.

All of the Timbiebs Timbits will return to Tim Hortons in Canada and the United States along with Biebs Brew on June 6. Customers in the U.S. can use the Tim Hortons app to get a $5 Biebs Bundle, which includes a large Biebs Brew and a 10-pack of Timbiebs.