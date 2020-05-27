"We're creating my favorite memories ever," said Hailey Baldwin Bieber of social distancing with husband Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Can't Help Himself Around Wife Hailey As They Bake Cookies Together — Watch

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber whipped up a batch of sweet treats — and even sweeter signs of affection for one another!

On the latest episode of their Facebook Watch original series, The Biebers On Watch, the married couple bond over some intimate baking time (and share some unique cookie-making tips!). Hailey, 23, leads the charge on a gluten free triple chocolate chunk cookie recipe, as Justin, 26, assists — and can't help but show some PDA for his wife.

Along the way, the couple chat in their spacious kitchen while following the baking instructions, revealing their favorite desserts (apple pie and ice cream for Bieber!) and gush about their surplus of quality time together while social distancing.

"We're creating my favorite memories ever," said Hailey. Justin added: "I know it's been a really crazy time being in quarantine and the world is kinda upside down, but I've really enjoyed spending my time with you."

"I wouldn't want to be stuck with anybody else. See what I did there?" joked the singer, plugging his recent duet with Ariana Grande, "Stuck with U."

Fans will take note of Hailey's signature twist on the homemade cookies: "I like to butter on top so the butter bakes into it," she explained.

After arranging the dough mixture on the baking sheet using an ice-cream scooper, the model spreads on a small tab of butter and tops them with a sprinkling of sea salt.

The final verdict? "Delicious," said Hailey. "Chewy in the middle, crunchy on the edges — just how I like it."

Through their Facebook Watch show, Justin and Hailey are sharing personal at-home moments with fans — including doing each other's makeup and perfecting the singer's skincare regimen.

"Justin has really really really nice skin naturally," Hailey shared in a previous episode, as the couple cooked pasta together. "Over the last two years he has been struggling with ... adult onset acne breakouts."

She added: "I’m super into skincare, especially because we’ve had a lot of time in this quarantine. I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine he is going to have glowing perfect skin so we are going to work on that."