Julianne Hough Learned that Restricting Her Diet Wasn't the Answer: 'I'm Allowing Myself to Do What Makes Me Happy'

After years of monitoring her diet, Julianne Hough realized that it wasn’t making her happy—and it wasn’t working.

“In the past, I used to be so strict, and because I was strict, I used to fall off really easily, and once I fell off, I would just go crazy,” Hough tells PEOPLE. “[I] was being very strict and disciplined, all or nothing.”

But now, happily engaged to hockey player Brooks Laich and working as a brand ambassador for the Fitbit, Hough has realized that obsessively trying to eat healthfully all the time just doesn’t work.

“This phase of my life, it’s not about that, it’s about a mindset and a belief,” Hough says. “I’m doing this so I’m healthy, when I have kids my kids will be healthy, when I’m older I’ll be in shape to play with them. There’s that thought process.”

“I think by not being so strict, I’m basically allowing myself to do what makes me happy rather than [focusing on] what I should do.”

And a major part of what makes her happy is a daily sweat session. Hough is seriously dedicated to her workouts, going to Corepower Yoga about twice a week, Body By Simone two to three times, and going for hikes with her dogs on the other days.

“I like to keep myself pretty occupied, and I feel like if I’m doing the same thing over and over again I get pretty bored,” Hough says. “So I try to mix it up.”

Which means she’s also constantly in search of new workout classes to try.

“I really want to try Rise Nation, which is like a stair treadclimber thing,” Hough explains. “It’s only 30 minutes I’ve heard because it’s so hard, you do literally 5 minutes and you want to fall over, that would be epic for the Fitbit. I love pushing myself.”

And all that sweat has an added bonus.

“After I work out I actually feel the best. When you sweat, I feel like you glow more,” Hough says. “I also feel good when my fiance says I look good first thing in the morning with no makeup. It has to do with him too!”