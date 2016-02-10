It's Pink Ladies' Night! Nina Dobrev Whips up Chicken Wings to Celebrate BFF Julianne Hough's Performance in Grease: Live

Image zoom

Nina Dobrev just raised the bar for #friendshipgoals.

While there’s no need for an excuse to go all out on a Tuesday night — hey, we do it whenever we’re in the mood for chocolate cake, House re-runs and a serious heart-to-heart — Dobrev’s dinner celebrated BFF and Grease: Live star Julianne Hough — who blew everyone away with her portrayal of Sandy on NBC live production of the ’70s musical in January — at the pro dancer’s home.

“I definitely feel feel like I’m part of the Grease squad,” Dobrev writes on Instagram, referencing her very own Pink Ladies jacket, which Hough gifted her that same night. “So incredibly happy to be a (micro) part of this (HUGE) special experience of yours. Even if it’s just by wearing a jacket.”

It’s true: Best friends who cook together and gift each other super-thoughtful gifts, stay together.