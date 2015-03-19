Image zoom

Move over Gwyneth and Blake, there’s a new celebrity lifestyle blogger in town.



Julianne Hough announced Wednesday the launch of her new website juliannehough.com, which includes everything from home decor to fitness tips — but we’re especially revved up for all the recipes and food tips that she’ll be sharing.

“I wanted to design a space where I could connect with you all and talk about the things I’m most passionate about, like staying healthy, recipes, style, home décor and friendship,” the Dancing with the Stars judge wrote on Instagram.

In the food department, Hough has a recipe for a Spring Salad with Strawberry and Avocado, a fruit and veggie juice with beauty benefits, and best of all, Hough suggests her readers throw an “Easy Peasy Pizza Party Night.” In the post, the dancer shares her favorite combination of pizza toppings.

“Sometimes you need a night in, and a pizza party can be just what the doctor ordered,” she writes. “Besides, if you load it up with veggies, a pizza is really just a few steps away from being a salad, right?”

“I like to make mine (mostly) from scratch, but you can speed things up with store-bought dough,” she adds. “You can — and should! — get crazy with your toppings. It is YOUR party, after all!”

To whip up Hough’s pizza in your own kitchen, start with store-bought dough — or make homemade — pile on her combination of toppings (below), and follow package instructions to bake.