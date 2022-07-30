Julia Turshen's White Pizza-Style Kale
"I dot the top with milky ricotta and grated mozzarella, pop the skillet under the broiler, and then shower the whole thing with my favorite pizza condiments," says the author of the new Simply Julia cookbook. "Giving kale the white pizza treatment is one of the best ways I know to take the boring out of eating greens!"
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 lb. kale (preferably lacinato), stemmed and coarsely chopped
- 3 tablespoons water
- ½ teaspoon Kosher salt
- ½ cup whole-milk ricotta cheese
- ½ cup grated fresh mozzarella cheese (from one 8-oz. log_
- ½ oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 2 Tbsp.)
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to broil, with top rack about 6 inches from heat. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, and cook, stirring constantly, until it begins to sizzle, about 1 minute. Add kale and water; sprinkle with salt. Cook kale, stirring occasionally, until it's wilted, softened and water has evaporated, about 5 minutes.
- Step 2Remove from heat. Top kale with dollops of ricotta and mozzarella.
- Step 3Place skillet in oven, and broil until mozzarella has melted and lightly browned, about 2 to 4 minutes.
- Step 4Remove from oven. Sprinkle with Parmesan, oregano, garlic powder and crushed red pepper. Serve immediately