Julia Turshen's White Pizza-Style Kale

"I dot the top with milky ricotta and grated mozzarella, pop the skillet under the broiler, and then shower the whole thing with my favorite pizza condiments," says the author of the new Simply Julia cookbook. "Giving kale the white pizza treatment is one of the best ways I know to take the boring out of eating greens!"

By People Staff

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to broil, with top rack about 6 inches from heat. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, and cook, stirring constantly, until it begins to sizzle, about 1 minute. Add kale and water; sprinkle with salt. Cook kale, stirring occasionally, until it's wilted, softened and water has evaporated, about 5 minutes.

  • Remove from heat. Top kale with dollops of ricotta and mozzarella.

  • Place skillet in oven, and broil until mozzarella has melted and lightly browned, about 2 to 4 minutes.

  • Remove from oven. Sprinkle with Parmesan, oregano, garlic powder and crushed red pepper. Serve immediately

