It's no secret Julia Roberts loves to eat. At this year's Hollywood Film Awards, the actress described herself as a "hearty eater" who assured her husband before their first date that she doesn't "just have salad." Still, she happily forked into this pile of greens at L.A.'s Napa Valley Grille on Monday night when her posse—an assemblage of stars including George Clooney,

Still, she happily forked into this pile of greens at L.A.’s Napa Valley Grille on Monday night when her posse—an assemblage of stars including George Clooney, Chris Cooper, Juliette Lewis and Kathy Bates—ordered two for the table.

The salad teams Brussels sprouts cooked in rendered fat with crispy pieces of pancetta, salty pistachios, Manchego cheese and a runny poached egg. And the recipe, shared with PEOPLE by Napa Valley Grille chef Taylor Boudreaux, is so simple you can make it in a flash.

To Roberts’ point about being a hearty eater—the group also ordered five cheeseburgers and plenty of other food before jetting off to an August: Osage County screening at Westwood Village Theatre.

Warm Brussels Sprout Salad

Serves 2-3

½ oz. pancetta, finely diced

4 oz. Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced lengthwise

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 oz. red wine vinaigrette (recipe below)

1 tbsp. chopped pistachios, toasted

Shredded Manchego cheese, to taste

1 egg, poached

1. Blanch pancetta by plunging it into boiling water, quickly removing it and plunging it into ice water. Repeat two more times.

2. In a sauté pan over low to medium heat, render pancetta by cooking until crispy and brown, letting the juices from the fat collect in the pan. Add Brussels sprouts and coat with rendered fat.

3. Season with salt and pepper, then add vinaigrette and toss sprouts. Sauté for 45 seconds until al dente, being careful not to overcook.

4. Plate and garnish with toasted pistachios and shredded Manchego cheese. Top with poached egg and fresh cracked pepper. Serve.

Red Wine Vinaigrette

½ cup red wine vinegar

2 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tbsp. chopped parsley

½ tbsp. chopped thyme

1 small clove garlic, chopped

1 tbsp. minced shallot

1½ cups blended olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

In a medium bowl, combine first seven ingredients, then slowly whisk in oil. Season with salt and pepper.

—Marissa Conrad