Julia Child's Life Story Is Coming to the Big Screen in New Biopic

Get ready to fall in love with Julia Child all over again!

A new biopic about the beloved chef, who popularized French cuisine in America in the 1960s, is in the works, Variety reports.

The movie, which is currently going by the working title Julie, will be co-directed by Besty West and Julia Cohen, whose 2018 documentary RBG about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nominated for an Academy Award.

“She was larger than life, literally,” West told Variety. “She was 6’2” or 6’3” and kind of clunky in a way, but also totally self-confident and funny and authentic, and people really responded to it.”

Child burst into the national spotlight following the publication of her first cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, in 1961. She would go on to become one of the first celebrity chefs, starring in several television programs over her career.

“I don’t think that many girls would have thought of chef as even a possible career choice before Julia Child did it,” Cohen told Variety.

“Now cooking shows are a dime a dozen, but back then what she did was revolutionary and really spawned a change in the way Americans thought about food,” added West.

Child, who died in 2004, was famously portrayed on the screen by Meryl Streep in the 2009 film Julie & Julia.

The new film will include archival footage as well as interviews with friends and colleagues as well as chefs who were inspired by the trailblazer, according to Variety.

There is not currently a release date for the new film, Variety reports that principal photography is expected to come to a close in 2020.