The Young Pope star dished about his quest to find the best milkshake in New York.

Jude Law Says the Best Milkshake in New York Comes from a Fast Food Chain

Appearing on Live! with Kelly on Thursday morning, Jude Law discussed his love of chocolate shakes — and his quest to find the best one in N.Y.C.

“I found plenty — I just couldn’t decide which was the best. There’s a place called Shake Shack. I have to say that’s my top one,” the Young Pope star concluded.

The burger chain, which started in Manhattan and has since expanded to over 100 locations across the country — and internationally in cities like London, Tokyo and Dubai — is also a favorite of foodie celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

And while 2016 was the year in which the over-the-top milkshakes from Black Tap had their moment, Kelly Ripa and guest host John Leguizamo also chimed in with some more traditional chain restaurant favorites.

“White Castle for me. Just so old school,” Leguizamo said. “What about the Wendy’s Frosty?,” Ripa added. “If I’m going to blow the calories, it’s going to be on a Wendy’s Frosty.”

