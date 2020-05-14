"They are deliciously crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside," says the host of NBC's Health + Happiness and author of Joy Bauer's Super Food! For extra flavor throw the cooked fries on the grill for a few minutes to add smoky char

Joy Bauer's Sweet Potato Fries with Creamy Paprika Dipping Sauce

Cooking Spray

3 large (about 1 lb. each) sweet potatoes

3/4 tsp. garlic powder

3/4 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 cup plain low-fat yogurt

2 tsp. tomato paste

1 1/2 tsp fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1 1/2 tsp. honey

3/4 tsp. smoked paprika

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

1. Preheat oven to 450°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray; set aside.

2. Prick potatoes all over with a fork, and wrap individually in damp paper towels. Place potatoes on a microwavable plate; microwave on high until just tender, about 12 minutes, flipping halfway through. Set aside until cool enough to handle, about 15 minutes.

3. Trim and discard ends of potatoes. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise. Cut each potato half into 4 lengthwise wedges, making 16 wedges total.

4. Arrange wedges evenly on prepared baking sheet; generously coat with cooking spray. Sprinkle evenly with garlic powder, thyme and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Gently toss to coat. Roast in oven until browned and crispy, 25 to 30 minutes, gently flipping halfway through cook time. Remove from oven.

5. Meanwhile stir together yogurt, tomato paste, lemon juice, honey, paprika, cayenne and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl until smooth. Serve fries with dipping sauce.

Serves: 4 to 6

Active time: 15 minutes