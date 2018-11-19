The nutritionist and author of Joy’s Simple Food Remedies shares a ‘nutrient-packed’ weekday dinner

Joy Bauer’s Pizza-Stuffed Bell Peppers

Cooking spray

1 lb. 93 percent lean ground turkey

1 Tbsp. dried Italian seasoning

1 tsp. crushed red pepper (optional)

1½ cups jarred marinara sauce, divided

1 (15-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

4 red bell peppers, halved vertically, seeds and ribs removed

2 oz. part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded (about ½ cup)

¼ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

½ cup thinly sliced cherry tomatoes

½ cup finely chopped red onion

Chopped fresh basil

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Coat a large skillet with cooking spray, and heat over medium. Add turkey, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper, and cook, stirring with a spoon to break into pieces, 6 to 8 minutes. Add 1 cup marinara, and cook, stirring occasionally, 1 more minute. Add beans, and cook 1 to 2 more minutes. Remove from heat.

3. Place bell pepper halves on baking sheet; spoon ½ cup turkey mixture into each half. Bake until peppers are tender, about 25 minutes.

4. Remove from oven, and top each with 1 tablespoon marinara. Sprinkle with mozzarella, Parmesan, sliced tomatoes and onion.

5. Return to oven; bake until cheese is melted, about 15 more minutes. Garnish with fresh basil. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Serves: 4

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Per serving: 408 calories, 15g fat, 1,022mg sodium, 32g carbs, 9g fiber, 11g sugar, 34g protein