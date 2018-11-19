The nutritionist and author of Joy’s Simple Food Remedies shares a ‘nutrient-packed’ weekday dinner
Joy Bauer’s Pizza-Stuffed Bell Peppers
Cooking spray
1 lb. 93 percent lean ground turkey
1 Tbsp. dried Italian seasoning
1 tsp. crushed red pepper (optional)
1½ cups jarred marinara sauce, divided
1 (15-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
4 red bell peppers, halved vertically, seeds and ribs removed
2 oz. part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded (about ½ cup)
¼ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
½ cup thinly sliced cherry tomatoes
½ cup finely chopped red onion
Chopped fresh basil
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Coat a large skillet with cooking spray, and heat over medium. Add turkey, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper, and cook, stirring with a spoon to break into pieces, 6 to 8 minutes. Add 1 cup marinara, and cook, stirring occasionally, 1 more minute. Add beans, and cook 1 to 2 more minutes. Remove from heat.
3. Place bell pepper halves on baking sheet; spoon ½ cup turkey mixture into each half. Bake until peppers are tender, about 25 minutes.
4. Remove from oven, and top each with 1 tablespoon marinara. Sprinkle with mozzarella, Parmesan, sliced tomatoes and onion.
5. Return to oven; bake until cheese is melted, about 15 more minutes. Garnish with fresh basil. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Serves: 4
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Per serving: 408 calories, 15g fat, 1,022mg sodium, 32g carbs, 9g fiber, 11g sugar, 34g protein