Josh Habiger's Honey Chess Pie

April 16, 2018 10:36 AM

The chef of Nashville’s Bastion Restaurant shares his spin on the classic southern dessert.

Josh Habiger’s Honey Chess Pie

1 (14.1-oz.) pkg. refrigerated pie crust
1 cup honey
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup unsalted butter, melted
1½ Tbsp. cornmeal
Pinch of kosher salt
3 large eggs
2 egg yolks
½ cup sour cream
Vanilla ice cream, for serving

1. Preheat oven to 450°. Unroll pie crust; place inside a 9-in. pie plate. Tuck the crust underneath itself so it’s flush with the edge of the pie plate. Crimp the edges decoratively. Bake crust in oven 10 minutes. Remove to a wire rack.

2. Reduce oven temperature to 350°. Whisk together honey, sugar, butter, cornmeal and salt in a medium bowl until well-blended. Whisk eggs and egg yolks into mixture 1 at a time. Add sour cream, and whisk until just combined. Pour mixture into pie crust, and bake for 15 minutes.

3. Reduce oven temperature to 325°. Cover edges of pie crust with aluminum foil to prevent overbrowning. Leave oven door cracked open for 1 minute to help lower oven temperature; close oven door.

4. Bake at 325° until pie is almost set but still jiggles slightly in center when touched, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove pie to a wire rack, and let cool completely. Serve with vanilla ice cream.

Serves: 8
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Food Hack! If you want to use a frozen pie shell, let it thaw slightly and re-crimp the crust to make a thicker, taller edge. It’ll help stop the filling from spilling over and give the pie a homemade look.

