Josh Gad Has a Frozen Singalong with His Daughters amid 'Depressing' Hot Chocolate-Making Session

"This is very depressing," the actor behind Frozen's Olaf said as he filmed a hot chocolate bomb made in the Disney character's likeness melting in a pot of boiling milk

Josh Gad is finding himself in some hot water... or milk, in this case.

The actor behind Frozen fan favorite character Olaf posted a "depressing" snippet to his Instagram on Tuesday, in which a hot chocolate bomb in the shape of the enchanted snowman slowly melted in a pot of boiling milk.

Gad, 40, along with his wife Ida Darvish and daughters Ava and Isabella could be heard in the clip as they watched, with Gad remarking at one point, "This is very depressing."

He also cued Ava, 10, and Isabella, 7, to join him in an a cappella version of the Frozen II song "When I Am Older," which features Olaf reacting to nefarious things happening around him.

"Not gonna lie: mixed feelings about this hot chocolate bomb," Gad captioned the clip.

Last holiday season, the funnyman told PEOPLE that even though he's famous for voicing Olaf, he's actually "not very good" at building snowmen himself.

"I'm not very good at that task," he said at the time, with a laugh. "You would think that I would have it down, but growing up in South Florida has really not proven helpful in that endeavor."

In fact, Gad said he didn't experience his first winter until he went to college in Pittsburgh at Carnegie Mellon University.

"And ever since, I have just loved having a change of seasons," he said. "But specifically, winter because there's something just so warm, ironically, about this part of the year. There's something wonderfully hopeful about it."

As for Gad's daughters' love of snowmen, he revealed there's some competition between Olaf and Frosty the Snowman.

"They're so not fussed by Olaf at this point," he revealed, teasing: "I think they're, frankly, on the Frosty bandwagon and it's a little upsetting, it's a little frustrating."

Gad and Darvish were married in 2008 and welcomed Ava in 2011. They had their second daughter Isabella in 2014.

As it turns out, Ava even indirectly inspired Olaf's character direction in the second Frozen film, thanks to a now viral video that showed her realizing for the first time that she will eventually have to grow up.

The throwback video, which Gad posted publicly in January 2020, shows Ava when she was younger, in tears at the thought of not being a child forever.

Of "this difficult 'coming of age' moment," the Avenue 5 actor wrote in the caption that he "constantly look[s] back at it as a reminder of the fragility of youth and our struggle to make sense of our place in this rapid world."