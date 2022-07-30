Josh Capon's Chilled Greek Watermelon Salad
"It’s always a hit at picnics and tailgates because it’s light, refreshing and goes well with traditional burgers and wings," says the chef, who is serving this salad at the Fly Fish restaurant pop-up at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Flushing, New York. "And serving it in a hollowed-out watermelon—c’mon, how great is that?"
Credit: Christopher Testani
Ingredients
- 1 small thinly sliced red onion
- 1 (10 lb.) small seedless watermelon
- 1 English cucumber (13 oz.), peeled and diced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 3 Tbsp.s white balsamic vinegar
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 5 oz.s feta cheese or goat cheese, crumbled (about 1 1/4 cups), divided
- 1 (1/2-oz.) pkg. fresh mint, torn
Directions
- Step 1In a small bowl soak red onion in ice cold water for 15 minutes (to help soften the flavor and enhance the crisp texture). Drain onions, and pat dry.
- Step 2Cut watermelon in half, and use a large spoon to scoop out the fruit in large pieces. Cut into 1-inch cubes.
- Step 3Place watermelon, cucumber, tomatoes and red onion in a large bowl. Drizzle with vinegar and olive oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper, and gently toss to combine. Add 1 cup of the feta and about half of the mint; gently toss.
- Step 4If desired, serve salad in cored out watermelon halves. Sprinkle with remaining mint and 1⁄4 cup feta. Chill in fridge for 10 minutes before serving.