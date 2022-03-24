José Andrés's World Central Kitchen Is Making 10,000 Sandwiches a Day for Ukrainian Refugees

“This is, right now, one of the best sandwich operations in the world,” said José Andrés of the WCK sandwich lines in Lviv, Ukraine

José Andrés is going above and beyond to provide not only accessible but also delicious food for the people of Ukraine amid Russian attacks.

The Spanish-American chef, 52, shared an inside look at the sandwich-making process his nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) has set up in Lviv, Ukraine.

"They are making some of the best sandwiches you can imagine," Andrés said about the meals he and his team are making for Ukrainian people. The chef continued on and explained that the sandwiches have vegetables, cheese, ham and sausage. Specifically, each sandwich has, "fresh cucumbers, fresh cheese, baked buns," he said.

But the quality is not the only good thing about these sandwiches, the quantity is another triumph. "Here we are producing 10,000 sandwiches every day for the train station as refugees arrive & for the shelters here in Lviv," Andrés wrote in the caption.

In addition to the 10,000 sandwiches made daily, the WCK FEST kitchen is also making 16,000 hot meals every day, according to the WCK website. Hot dishes include marinated pork, roasted potatoes, soup, and more. Andrés' organization has set up several other kitchens to support refugees in Ukraine and surrounding countries where people are traveling to including Moldova and Romania.

"This is, right now, one of the best sandwich operations in the world," the WCK founder said in the video while panning around the facility. "And look at how good they look!"

Andrés announced via Twitter that his nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen is on the ground at the Ukraine-Poland border to assist with the refugee crisis following Russia's invasion in February.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military to support to resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin, 69, insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy, 44, vowed not to bend. "Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."