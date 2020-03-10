José Andrés Serves Meals to Quarantined Princess Cruise Ships Guests Amid Coronavirus Concerns

José Andrés is taking action amid the novel coronavirus outbreak by serving food to thousands of passengers and crew members on board the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship.

The celebrity chef, 50, teamed up with his nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen to support nearly 2,500 passengers and over 1,000 crew members who spent several days stuck on the ship unable to disembark due to the virus.

On Monday, the ship — which is carrying at least 21 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 — finally docked in California at the Port of Oakland, where passengers were met by Andrés and his team with prepared meals.

The #GrandPrincess 🛳 has finally arrived at Port of Oakland! 🙏 @WCKitchen team is ready with lunch for guests leaving today & we will be loading meals for dinner onto the ship….Wishing the best for everyone on board! #ChefsForCalifornia pic.twitter.com/JBVGNKdtKO — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 9, 2020

3,500 fresh salads 🥗 have been prepared & packaged from our San Francisco kitchen for passengers and crew onboard the #GrandPrincess. The ship is set to dock this afternoon in Oakland. #ChefsForCalifornia pic.twitter.com/hjtrvAoYiB — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 9, 2020

“@WCKitchen team is ready with lunch for guests leaving today & we will be loading meals for dinner onto the ship….Wishing the best for everyone on board! #ChefsForCalifornia,” Andrés tweeted Monday, adding photos of where his nonprofit set up camp for the day.

World Central Kitchen’s social media account also shared pictures of the salads the team “prepared and packaged from [their] San Francisco kitchen for passengers and crew onboard the #GrandPrincess.”

Not only did the team provide lunch and dinner for the cruise ship passengers, but Andrés also revealed the organization was “working into the night” to load breakfast and lunch for the next day as well.

The @WCKitchen team is working into the night as we get breakfast loaded onto the #GrandPrincess and prepare for lunch delivery early tomorrow! #ChefsForCalifornia pic.twitter.com/7toLGcpkff — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 10, 2020

Andrés — who has worked with the nonprofit on several occasions to serve hot meals to millions in disaster zones and difficult situations — provided similar accommodations to the Diamond Princess cruise ship earlier in the week.

“Thank you to the incredible #MetroJapan team who were by our side from morning until night ensuring we had everything needed to provide fresh meals to passengers & crew onboard #DiamondPrincess!” World Central Kitchen tweeted Saturday.

Thank you to all! We were a great team together! https://t.co/uOZGa5eXMo — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 7, 2020

The disembarkation process from the Grand Princess ship will take two to three days, according to The New York Times.

Those passengers requiring “acute medical treatment and hospitalization” would be the first to disembark, California Gov. Gavin Newson announced at a press conference on Sunday.

All passengers from the United States will be transported from the port to complete mandatory 14-day quarantines. Most California residents will be taken to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, while the remaining passengers will be taken to a Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego, according to USA Today. American citizens from other states will be transported to Texas and Georgia.

Meanwhile, the majority of the crew members will remain on the ship, which is set to leave San Francisco in several days.

“Once disembarkation of the guests is completed, the crew will remain onboard and Grand Princess will depart from San Francisco Bay. Plans for a crew quarantine are still being determined,” Princess Cruise Lines said in a statement on Sunday.

As of Tuesday, 115,825 people have been infected across 111 countries, with 4,029 cases resulting in death. A total of 64,046 patients have recovered. In the United States, there have been 755 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.