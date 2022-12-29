José Andrés Recalls When He Accidentally 'Burned the Eyelashes of My Daughters'

José Andrés may be an incredible humanitarian, but he is not a perfect parent, according to his daughters.

On Wednesday's episode of his podcast, Longer Tables with José Andrés, the chef had his three daughters, Carlota, 23, Inés, 21, and Lucía, 18, on as guests, where they talked about what it's like to grow up with a celebrity chef as a dad and to travel through his home country filming their new show, José Andrés and Family in Spain.

"I hosted my most important guests ever on this week's episode of my podcast, Longer Tables…my three daughters!" the World Central Kitchen founder wrote in his Instagram caption. "They were supposed to be sharing stories from #behindthescenes of our new show, José Andrés and Family in Spain..but I think it turned into more of a roast of their dad!!"

After recalling their trip to Valencia where they attended Las Fallas, a weeklong festival where paper-mâché and wooden sculptures celebrating life are burned in the middle of the city, Carlota admitted that she was concerned with how close her father wanted to get to see the monumental structures.

"I thought you were trying to kill us because we got so close to one of those sculptures," she told her dad on the podcast. "My face was on fire. It was red. I think I got first-degree burns."

"Are you saying I put you in danger?" Andrés, 53, asked his daughter.

"I was scared that my eyelashes were gonna burn off again," Inés added.

"Again? Why again?" Carlota asked.

Clarifying, Andrés jumped in, "Hold on, hold on. Why you talking about again? When that happen before?"

Courtesy of discovery+

"You all know this story. So, we always cook paella at home, family tradition. Us girls are trying to master the paella-making, and I think this was 5 years ago. A really windy day, we cook paella rain or shine," Inés started off.

"And I'm there controlling the fire. I lean down to put in some more wood, and then a gust of wood just comes right in. Flame kinda gets near my face, chars my eyelashes off," she recalled.

"But she now has the longest eyelashes of this family, so we all have to ask her what her trick is," Carlota joked.

"You know, you gotta be careful cooking paella," Inés warned listeners.

"I was aware of that moment?" Andrés asked, to which his daughter replied, "Yes, you were aware."

"I was aware that I burned your eyelashes," he reiterated what Inés told him, confused. She then said that she highly recommends cooking paella over an open fire, but to be careful.

José Andrés with his three daughters. Christopher Testani

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletterto stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carlota chimed in again, saying that the same thing happened to her. "Dad, you actually burnt my eyelashes as well."

Though Andrés didn't recall how or when this happened, Carlota told him, "You did, this is your doing."

Joining the conversation, Lucia revealed to her dad, "You actually left me in a supermarket once, but we can get back to that later."

Not brushing off his youngest's claim, Andrés repeats what she told him, "Hold on, hold on. I wanna know, I left you in the supermarket?

"Dad, you know!" Inés exclaimed.

"Inés was mostly at fault there, but you were the one driving the car and forgot to count heads," Lucia reminded her father.

After reminding his daughters that important people may be listening to the episode, one of them said with a laugh, "We're just showing people the real you, man."

Courtesy of discovery+

Later, Andrés addresses his audience: "So my dear friends of Longer Tables, you may think I'm monster because I burned the eyelashes of my daughter. Oh, I forgot my daughters at the supermarket. Those things happen, but I never say I'm a perfect person."

"We're an imperfect perfect family," Inés said, adding that they are "dysfunctional at times" after her father used that would to describe their dynamic.

"Like probably every family around the world, and that's why we love each other," Andrés noted.

José Andrés and Family in Spain, which premiered Tuesday on discovery+, follows the humanitarian as he travels with his daughters in his home country.

On the six-episode docu-sieres, the family explores cities like Barcelona and Madrid, along with important places in Andrés' career like El Bulli — the iconic former restaurant in Roses. The trailer, which PEOPLE exclusively revealed earlier this month, shows how they meet with local experts and the chef's daughters learn about their father's personal history, along with that of Spain overall.

José Andrés and Family in Spain is now streaming in full on discovery+