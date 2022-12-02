José Andrés and His Stunning Daughters Explore Spain in New Discovery+ Series — Get a First Look

José Andrés and Family in Spain premieres Dec. 27 on discovery+

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 09:00 AM

José Andrés is taking his kids back to his roots.

José Andrés and Family in Spain, dropping Dec. 27 on discovery+, follows the humanitarian and chef as he and his daughters — Carlota, 23, Inés, 21, and Lucia, 18 — explore and eat their way through his home country. PEOPLE exclusively reveals the trailer for the upcoming docu-series above, which puts Andrés' charisma on full display.

"Spain is the land where I was born, and where my passion for cooking began," says the World Central Kitchen founder in the opening of the trailer. "Spain lives deep in my soul, and its food has made me who I am, a chef who loves to feed the world."

Throughout his narration, the camera pans to famous Spanish landmarks, Andrés enthusiastically holding up shellfish and his daughters driving with him through the winding landscape.

In the series, he assumes the role he knows so well — chef — as he plates dishes for his daughters and passionately cooks dishes that have shaped his life story.

As seen on Discovery Plus, world famous Chef Jose Andrés and his daughters explore the historic Hotel Emblemático La Casa de los Naranjos in Lanzarote, Spain.
Courtesy of discovery+

The Maryland-based chef details this full circle moment: "I moved to America three decades ago, and I raised my family here," he says. "And now, I'm taking my daughters, Carlota, Inés and Lucia, all around my beloved home country."

"I want them to see it all, learn it all and taste it all," he adds of the trio, who are seen cooking in the video. "From the most simple, iconic foods — tapas, gazpacho, paella — to the more sophisticated and unique foods of my homeland."

Hosts José, Carlota & Inés Andrés at Feria de Jerez, as seen on José Andrés and Family in Spain.
Courtesy of discovery+

On José Andrés and Family in Spain, they explore cities like Barcelona and Madrid, along with where Andrés' career began at El Bulli — the iconic former restaurant in Roses. At each stop, they meet with local experts and the chef's daughters learn about their father's personal history, along with that of Spain overall.

Carlota, Inés and Lucia clearly enjoy the immersive experience: "This is the most amazing meal," Carlota says in the trailer.

Hosts José Andrés, Carlota Andrés and Ines Andrés on scooters infront La Sagrada Familia, Catalonia, as seen on José Andrés and Family in Spain.
Courtesy of discovery+

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The family does more than eat of course — the trailer highlights some fun adventures, including them parasailing over the water — but food is at the core.

"To really get to know Spain," says Andrés, "you have to understand its food."

José Andrés and Family in Spain premieres Dec. 27 on discovery+

Related Articles
Lily Collins as Emily in episode 309 of Emily in Paris
'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Trailer: Lily Collins Returns to the City of Light
Shaquille O'Neal Rollout
Secrets from Shaquille O'Neal: The NBA Legend's No-Holds Barred Interview on Love, Loss and Regret
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock (13644915cl) Billy Porter Billy Porter honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Dec 2022
Billy Porter Scores His Star, Plus the Royals, Julianne Hough, RDJ and More
Dan Levy, Sohla El-Waylly, Will Guidara. HBO MAX, The Big Brunch - Season 1
Dan Levy Says New Show 'The Big Brunch' Restored His 'Faith in People' — Meet the 10 Competing Chefs
princess bride cookbook
Pop Culture Cookbooks: Recreate Recipes from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Jennifer Lawrence at Benjamin Prime
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Eric Adjepong daughter
Inside Eric Adjepong's Favorite Sunday Tradition of Going to Church and Baking with His Daughter
Ron Howard, Jose Andres
José Andrés Considers Himself 'One More Volunteer' In World Central Kitchen Efforts
bobby flay, sophie flay
Bobby Flay's Daughter Sophie Says It's Been 'So Lovely' Getting to Know His Girlfriend Christina Pérez
Jesse James & Eric Decker Vacation
Jessie James Decker and Her Family Have the 'Time of Our Lives' in Mexico, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Padma Lakshmi on TOP CHEF "Texas Trailblaze-Hers" Episode 1906
Padma Lakshmi Says 'Top Chef' Jackson Kalb's Loss of Taste 'Didn't Factor Much' for the Judges
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the "Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 6 Kids: Everything to Know
The Great British Bake Off
'The Great British Baking Show' Season 10 Kicks Off with 'Astounding Cakes' — Watch the Trailer
miley cyrus
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids