José Andrés and His Stunning Daughters Explore Spain in New Discovery+ Series — Get a First Look

José Andrés is taking his kids back to his roots.

José Andrés and Family in Spain, dropping Dec. 27 on discovery+, follows the humanitarian and chef as he and his daughters — Carlota, 23, Inés, 21, and Lucia, 18 — explore and eat their way through his home country. PEOPLE exclusively reveals the trailer for the upcoming docu-series above, which puts Andrés' charisma on full display.

"Spain is the land where I was born, and where my passion for cooking began," says the World Central Kitchen founder in the opening of the trailer. "Spain lives deep in my soul, and its food has made me who I am, a chef who loves to feed the world."

Throughout his narration, the camera pans to famous Spanish landmarks, Andrés enthusiastically holding up shellfish and his daughters driving with him through the winding landscape.

In the series, he assumes the role he knows so well — chef — as he plates dishes for his daughters and passionately cooks dishes that have shaped his life story.

The Maryland-based chef details this full circle moment: "I moved to America three decades ago, and I raised my family here," he says. "And now, I'm taking my daughters, Carlota, Inés and Lucia, all around my beloved home country."

"I want them to see it all, learn it all and taste it all," he adds of the trio, who are seen cooking in the video. "From the most simple, iconic foods — tapas, gazpacho, paella — to the more sophisticated and unique foods of my homeland."

On José Andrés and Family in Spain, they explore cities like Barcelona and Madrid, along with where Andrés' career began at El Bulli — the iconic former restaurant in Roses. At each stop, they meet with local experts and the chef's daughters learn about their father's personal history, along with that of Spain overall.

Carlota, Inés and Lucia clearly enjoy the immersive experience: "This is the most amazing meal," Carlota says in the trailer.

The family does more than eat of course — the trailer highlights some fun adventures, including them parasailing over the water — but food is at the core.

"To really get to know Spain," says Andrés, "you have to understand its food."

José Andrés and Family in Spain premieres Dec. 27 on discovery+