José Andrés's Croquetas 'Make the Most' Out of Leftovers — Get the Recipe

José Andrés will have your mouth watering just from the description of his croquetas.

"They are so golden brown and crispy on the outside, then when you bite into them you are met with the softest, creamiest filling," says the celebrity chef, who stars in the discovery+ series José Andrés and Family in Spain. "Now do you want to make them?"

Andrés's inspiration for this recipe came from a childhood memory in Spain.

"My mom would always make croquetas when she wanted to make the most of what we had in the pantry," says the World Central Kitchen organization founder. "You can use ham, chicken, vegetables or any combination of leftovers you have in your fridge, just like my mom did."

José Andrés' Croquetas de Jamón

½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter

¾ cup finely chopped white onion (from 1 [9-oz.] onion)

2½ cups all-purpose flour, divided

4 cups whole milk

½ tsp. kosher salt, plus more for serving

Pinch of nutmeg

6 oz. serrano ham, chopped

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup bread crumbs

2 cups vegetable oil or extra-virgin olive oil

1. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Slowly stir in 1½ cups of the flour; continue stirring vigorously until well combined. Cook, stirring often, until mixture becomes frothy and golden in color, about 3 minutes. Pour in milk; cook, stirring constantly, until a thick béchamel sauce forms, about 2 minutes. Stir in salt and nutmeg.

2. Add ham, and stir with a wooden spoon until combined. Cook for another 2 minutes until mixture thickens (should be similar to texture of hummus). Spread mixture on a baking sheet, and cool, uncovered, 1 hour. Place remaining 1 cup flour in a shallow bowl. Place eggs in a second shallow bowl, and bread crumbs in a third bowl.

3. Once cool enough to handle, take a spoonful of the mixture (about 1½ tablespoons), and roll in your hands to make a small cylinder, about the size of a wine cork. Roll the cylinder in flour, then in eggs, and then in bread crumbs; set aside on baking sheet. Repeat with remaining mixture to make about 42 croquetas.

4. Heat oil in medium saucepan to 375°. Working in batches, add croquetas to hot oil, making sure they are covered in oil. Fry until golden, about 1 minute; transfer to a paper-towel-lined baking sheet to drain. Allow oil to return to 375° between batches. Sprinkle with salt and serve hot.

Serves: 8

Active time: 40 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 40 minutes