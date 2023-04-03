José Andrés's Croquetas 'Make the Most' Out of Leftovers — Get the Recipe

"They are so golden brown and crispy on the outside, then when you bite into them you are met with the softest, creamiest filling," says the chef

By People Staff
Published on April 3, 2023 02:09 PM
2/27 Recipes Rollout
Photo: Antonis Achilleos

José Andrés will have your mouth watering just from the description of his croquetas.

"They are so golden brown and crispy on the outside, then when you bite into them you are met with the softest, creamiest filling," says the celebrity chef, who stars in the discovery+ series José Andrés and Family in Spain. "Now do you want to make them?"

Andrés's inspiration for this recipe came from a childhood memory in Spain.

"My mom would always make croquetas when she wanted to make the most of what we had in the pantry," says the World Central Kitchen organization founder. "You can use ham, chicken, vegetables or any combination of leftovers you have in your fridge, just like my mom did."

José Andrés' Croquetas de Jamón

½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter

¾ cup finely chopped white onion (from 1 [9-oz.] onion)

2½ cups all-purpose flour, divided

4 cups whole milk

½ tsp. kosher salt, plus more for serving

Pinch of nutmeg

6 oz. serrano ham, chopped

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup bread crumbs

2 cups vegetable oil or extra-virgin olive oil

1. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Slowly stir in 1½ cups of the flour; continue stirring vigorously until well combined. Cook, stirring often, until mixture becomes frothy and golden in color, about 3 minutes. Pour in milk; cook, stirring constantly, until a thick béchamel sauce forms, about 2 minutes. Stir in salt and nutmeg.

2. Add ham, and stir with a wooden spoon until combined. Cook for another 2 minutes until mixture thickens (should be similar to texture of hummus). Spread mixture on a baking sheet, and cool, uncovered, 1 hour. Place remaining 1 cup flour in a shallow bowl. Place eggs in a second shallow bowl, and bread crumbs in a third bowl.

3. Once cool enough to handle, take a spoonful of the mixture (about 1½ tablespoons), and roll in your hands to make a small cylinder, about the size of a wine cork. Roll the cylinder in flour, then in eggs, and then in bread crumbs; set aside on baking sheet. Repeat with remaining mixture to make about 42 croquetas.

4. Heat oil in medium saucepan to 375°. Working in batches, add croquetas to hot oil, making sure they are covered in oil. Fry until golden, about 1 minute; transfer to a paper-towel-lined baking sheet to drain. Allow oil to return to 375° between batches. Sprinkle with salt and serve hot.

Serves: 8
Active time: 40 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Related Articles
Brooklyn Beckham Defends Cooking Pasta Sauce with a Wine Cork in Pot
Brooklyn Beckham Defends Cooking Sauce with a Wine Cork in the Pot
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Bella Ramsey attends the UK Premiere of "Catherine Called Birdy" at The Curzon Mayfair on September 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
'The Last of Us' Star Bella Ramsey Loves to Eat Cornflakes with Orange Juice: 'It's So Good'
Ben Affleck Gets Mistaken for Matt Damon in New Dunkin' Commercial
Ben Affleck Gets Mistaken for Matt Damon in New Dunkin' Commercial (Exclusive)
Fettucine with roasted colorful vegetables and parsley pesto
These Are the Best Meal Delivery Services for Singles
Starbucks
Here's How to Get Free Refills at Starbucks, According to a Barista
Plant-Based meal of Roasted butternut squash pumpkin with rice tabbouleh, lemon tahini dressing and fresh herbs
The Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services for Veggie-Forward Dining
DQ Missing Spoon
Dairy Queen Location Searching for Their Stolen 15-Foot Spoon Is Offering Free Blizzards as a Reward
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C Series 6 David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer Gets a Paul Hollywood Handshake on 'Bake Off' Special: 'Can't Wait to Tell My Daughter'
Padma Lakshmi Weighs in on Kourtney Kardashian's Food-Filled Bathroom
Padma Lakshmi Weighs in on Kourtney Kardashian's 'Bath Picnic' Debate with Her Own Tub Photo
3/20 Recipes rollout
Padma Lakshmi Shares a Turkey Shepherd's Pie Recipe That's 'Even Better the Next Day'
A meatball made using genetic code from the mammoth is seen at the Nemo science museum in Amsterdam
Meatball Made with Woolly Mammoth DNA Created by Food Startup
Hoda Kotb and Al Roker Share 'Lady and the Tramp' Moment Eating PayDay Bar on 'Today'
Hoda Kotb and Al Roker Have a 'Lady and the Tramp' Moment While Sharing a PayDay on 'Today'
New Blackout Oreo Cookie Flavor
Oreo Releases New Blackout Cake Cookies with 2 Layers of Chocolate Creme
fruit roll-ups
Fruit Roll-Ups Urges People Not to Eat the Plastic After Viral TikTok Confuses Viewers
Guy Fieri and Ryder
Guy Fieri's Sons 'Went Nuts' for This French Onion Chicken Recipe with 'Outta Bounds Flavor'
Tiffani Thiessen's cookbook Here We Go Again
Tiffani Thiessen Reveals the Cover of Her Second Cookbook That's All About Using Leftovers