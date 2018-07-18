The executive chef of New York City’s Scarpetta makes a kid-friendly dish from the restaurant menu.

Jorge Espinoza’s Baked Almond French Toast

2 Tbsp. almond paste (such as Odense)

¾ cup granulated sugar, divided

½ cup salted butter, softened

5 large eggs, divided

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

8 (1-in.-thick) brioche or hearty white bread slices

½ cup sliced almonds

1. Place oven rack in upper third position. Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly coat a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Beat almond paste and ¼ cup sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add butter; beat until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add 1 of the eggs; beat until just combined, about 15 seconds.

2. Whisk cream, milk, vanilla and remaining ½ cup sugar and 4 eggs in a shallow bowl.

3. Spread almond-paste mixture evenly on 1 side of each bread slice (about 2 tablespoons per slice). Working 1 at a time, soak each slice, 1 minute per side, in vanilla-cream mixture. Transfer slices, almond-paste-mixture side up, to prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle evenly with sliced almonds.

4. Bake in preheated oven until slightly golden, about 20 minutes. Serve with maple syrup or orange marmalade, if desired.

Serves: 8

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Make-Ahead Tip: Assemble slices on baking sheet (through step 3); cover and chill overnight. In the morning remove from fridge, and bake uncovered as instructed.

