NBA Player Jordan Clarkson Helps Restore Food Truck Vandalized with Racist Graffiti: 'It Hurt Me Deeply'

"I stand in solidarity with Utah's Filipino community — love is more powerful than hate!" the Utah Jazz guard tweeted

Jordan Clarkson is taking a stand against racism.

The Utah Jazz guard tweeted on Wednesday that he was helping restore a Salt Lake City area Filipino food truck after it was vandalized with racial slurs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake's @yumyumasian food truck was recently vandalized - I know the pain that hateful language and racism causes," Clarkson wrote in a tweet. "With help from @identitygraphix we'll be able to restore the truck and hopefully lift Ben and his family's spirit!! #StopAsianHate"

Clarkson teamed up with a local shop, Identity Graphix, to help re-wrap the truck with the company's logo so they could return to business as quickly as possible. World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck is known for their Asian fusion cuisine with a menu boasting rice bowls cooked traditional Filipino style.

Following Clarkson's tweet, the food truck shared their own post on Instagram, thanking the NBA player for his support.

"I really can't describe how much this means to us right now," read the caption. "I am overwhelmed that in the midst of playoffs #jordanclarkson took time to support our food truck and is having the wrap done on our truck. Having our truck be wrapped by him means so much to us and we will wear it with pride."

In a follow-up post, Yum Yum revealed that Clarkson also had their food truck detail cleaned.

"Thank you @JordanClarksons for not only wrapping our food truck, but also for having it detailed at Gorilla Car Wash & for your continued support & encouragement," Yum Yum wrote in the caption. "It means THE WORLD to the community & to us."

According Layton City Councilman Clint Morris, this is not the first incident in which Yum Yum has been the target of Anti-Asian hate and vandalism.

He wrote in a tweet: "This reprehensible behavior has to stop. This is the 2nd time this year this Filipino family has dealt with this." asking anyone with information to contact the police department.