Jonathan Waxman's Sausage Ragù with Spinach & Ricotta
"I love the absolute simplicity of this pasta dish," says the chef-owner of Barbuto in N.Y.C. about his recipe, adapted from The Barbuto Cookbook
2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
1 lb. milk Italian pork sausage, casings removed
1 medium-size (9-oz.) yellow onion, chopped
3 (1-oz.) shallots, chopped
4 medium garlic cloves, smashed
1 cup (8 oz.) dry red wine
4 small (2 oz. each) plum tomatoes, cut into small cubes
1/2 cup water
10 oz. uncooked fettuccine
11 oz. fresh baby spinach
1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook, crumbling with a spoon and stirring often, until cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove sausage; set aside. Reserve drippings in Dutch oven.
2. Add 1 tablespoon oil to Dutch oven; heat over medium-high heat. Add onion, shallots and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add wine; cook, scraping the bottom to loosen browned bits, until liquid reduces by half, about 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, using spoon to mash slightly. Add water and sausage. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens, about 30 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, prepare pasta according to package directions; drain.
4. Gradually add spinach to tomato mixture; cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Add ricotta, parsley, basil, chives, sage, salt and pepper; stir to combine. Add cooked pasta and butter; toss to coat. Serve hot.
Quick tip! "In this recipe, the tomatoes can be either fresh or canned," says Waxman. If you prefer canned, use 1 cup undrained whole, peeled San Marzano plum tomatoes.
Serves: 6
Active time: 1 hour
Total time: 1 hour