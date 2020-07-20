Jonathan Scott Shares His Brilliant Way to Open a Wine Bottle Without a Corkscrew

The HGTV handyman used a screwdriver and hammer to pour a glass of Riesling for girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott has a handy way of opening up a bottle of wine when a corkscrew seems to be amiss.

On Saturday, the Property Brothers star shared a video tutorial on Instagram showing his followers how he opens a bottle of wine with a screwdriver and hammer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When your girlfriend asks you to uncork a bottle of wine and you realize you’re not the fancy type of guy who just has a corkscrew lying around, but you do have a screw, and because you’re a contractor, you have a screwdriver," Scott said in the video, speaking of girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

"Well, I have my own method. It goes a little something like this," he added, beginning to place the screw into the cork with his screw driver.

Once the screw was secured in place, the HGTV handyman, 42, grabbed hold of a hammer, using the claw to pull on the screw and slide out the cork.

"I want to be careful because this is a great year, beautiful varietal of wine. I have no idea what that even means, but I like Riesling, and I got a hammer and this is how I cork a bottle of wine," he said, demonstrating the motion effortlessly.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Deschanel, 40, then made an appearance in the video as Scott poured her a glass of the white wine.

"Oh, why thank you," the New Girl actress said as she sat down on his lap and the couple both tried a sip of the wine. Afterwards, Scott leaned in to sweetly plant a kiss on her cheek.

Image zoom Jonathan Scott/ Instagram

Earlier this year, the couple shared intimate details on how their romance began on an episode of At Home With Linda and Drew Scott, the weekly podcast series hosted by Jonathan’s twin brother, Drew, and Drew’s wife, Linda Phan.

“When you first saw him on Carpool Karaoke — I want to know from your end — did you know he was flirting with you?” Drew asked Deschanel in the episode, which aired on April 28 in honor of the twins’ 42nd birthday. Jonathan and Zooey first met while filming an episode of James Corden’s popular late-night show in August, and made their relationship Instagram official in October.

“Yes, yes,” the mother of two replied to Drew’s question, admitting that she was flirting with him right back.

“You were being very gentlemanly,” she said, speaking to Jonathan. “I actually asked my publicist, who is also one of my best friends, ‘Do you think he was flirting?’ And she was like, ‘Oh, yes.’”