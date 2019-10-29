Jonathan Cheban Has Officially Changed His Name to Foodgod

Just call him Foodgod.

Entrepreneur Jonathan Cheban, who frequently appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians with his best friend, Kim Kardashian West, has legally changed his name to Foodgod, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The docs were filed by Cheban, 45, on Oct. 23 in Florida. The circuit judge, Peter Holden, signed the documents and approved of the name change.

In 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that Cheban was looking to legally change his name to Foodgod — the brand he’s built over the years with a food-filled website and social media.

“People are constantly screaming Foodgōd as he walks down the street and showing up to restaurants while he is there, following his eating adventures,” a rep for the star told PEOPLE at the time. “It has become cult-like.”

Page Six was first to report the news during the time with Cheban revealing to the outlet that Kardashian West’s husband, Kanye, was the one who originally graced him with the moniker.

Although he is most noteworthy for his status as the KKW beauty mogul’s best bud, Cheban boasts a legion of loyal Snapchat followers who love to watch his jet-setting lifestyle as he works to build his brand as a culinary authority.

“I definitely want to be like a Guy Fieri or Anthony Bourdain for the young and hot. That would be amaaazing,” he told PEOPLE in 2016.



That same year, he also launched Prepped Delivery, a fresh pre-prepared meal delivery service.

“People were always asking me about where to go and what to eat,” Cheban told PEOPLE of his frequent posts on the unique dishes he samples around the world. “No one eats at restaurants as much as I do. So I wanted to do something gourmet, but accessible for everyone.”

Cheban also recently debuted a new podcast, Foodgod: OMFG, which has already featured an appearance from Kardashian West, 39.

“The podcast is very lifestyle,” Cheban told PEOPLE last month. “It will have some food porn, but it’s a little bit of Howard Stern, it’s funny. We’re going to be talking about fun topics for the first half and then interviews the second half.”

When it came to inviting his first guest, Cheban knew his KUTWK bestie was the perfect choice.

“We’re talking about everything, from how we met to Kanye with religion,” said Cheban. “It’s like our normal conversation — it’s like the way we talk to each other on the phone. I wanted to get into it all.”

And the newly-dubbed Foodgod is quick to address haters when it comes to his relationship with the reality star. “A lot of people are always like you’re such a kiss ass to Kim,” he said. “But I’m the opposite. I tell her the truth. I’m ruthless to be honest!”