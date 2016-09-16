Jonathan Cheban Wants to Be the Guy Fieri 'for the Young and Hot'

Though he is most noteworthy for his role as Kim Kardashian West‘s best friend on KUWTK, Jonathan Cheban has an alter ego: the “Food God.”

With legions of Snapchat followers (@FoodGod, obviously) who are enamored with his jet-setting lifestyle, Cheban has attempted to leverage this to build his brand as a culinary authority. Scrolling through his “story,” you’ll find snap after snap of luxury dining experiences and exotic eats (reindeer meat, anyone?).

In a profile in GQ, this side of Cheban is highlighted IRL in all of its glory. Over the course of one dinner at N.Y.C. hot spot Tao — a favorite of his — the reality star describes dishes to reporter Joshua David Stein about a variety of food-related topics. Below is our list of Top 5 gems from the conversation, though it was hard to narrow it down.

1. On reading a menu: “This is what I do. I need to read it and then smell out what’s going to be amazing. It’s a talent. Like I can look at the menu and just look at the ingredients and be like, This will end up being amazing.”

2. On ordering the Rock Shrimp: “Rock shrimp is so generic. Anyone I go to Nobu with who gets rock shrimp, I freak out on them…It’s such a bad look on the table. It cheapens me. I’m embarrassed about it. That’s the stuff I ordered for the first 10 years eating at Nobu.”

3. On being an environmentalist: “I’m a food environmentalist. I’m about the food and the ambiance.”

4. On his professional ambitions: “I definitely want to be like a Guy Fieri or Anthony Bourdain for the young and hot. That would be amaaazing.”

5. On the ever-changing landscape of content consumption: “My Snapchat and my Instagram probably get more views than every magazine out there.”