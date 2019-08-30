Nick & Joe Jonas Enjoy Double Date with Wives Sophie & Priyanka at Nick's Tequila Launch Party

Nick Jonas is launching a liquor business this week, and he’s got quite the support system behind him in the new endeavor.

It was announced on Wednesday that the youngest Jonas Brother, 26, would be releasing a brand new line of premium tequila with friend and fashion designer John Varvatos, who he has previously collaborated with on a fragrance line.

The launch of their spirit Villa One tequila was celebrated at a party in New York on Thursday night, hosted at Varvatos’ store on Bowery Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

While Nick was always expected at the party after the Jonas Brothers’ show at Madison Square Garden on their Happiness Begins tour, guests were excited to see that Joe Jonas, 30, and Kevin Jonas, 31, also came to the celebration post-show, as well as Joe’s new wife Sophie Turner, 23, and Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 37.

The Jonas clan arrived at the event just after 1 a.m., and Nick took to the stage with Varvatos and Swizz Beatz, who was the DJ. The rest of the group — which also included Chopra Jonas’s mother, Madhu Chopra — headed towards the side of the venue, where barricades were in place to separate them from the dancing crowd.

“You don’t sound drunk enough!” Nick joked, addressing the crowd as they cheered, Varvatos by his side. “Thank you so much, this is a special night for us. Villa One was an idea that started a while back, about two and a half years ago. We met and connected on tequila, life, music, family — all the important things, and over a couple years developed a kind of foundation to build something we’re really proud of, partnering with Stoli.”

The speech ended with a toast (of Villa One-based drinks, naturally), and the Jonas family all happily took part in the cheersing.

Nick joined his family at the side of the venue when he was done on stage, and the party continued. The brothers and their wives mingled with guests and chatted with a few other celebrities in attendance, including models Winnie Harlow and Taylor Hill.

Priyanka appeared quite proud of her husband’s new venture. The pair shared several kisses and got cuddly while they sipped on drinks, an onlooker tells PEOPLE. Joe and Sophie seemed similarly happy to celebrate Nick’s success, joking around and laughing with each other.

Priyanka and Sophie both wore blazer looks to the event. Turner opted for an oversized plaid blazer over Dior’s $860 “We Should All Be Feminists” tee — the same shirt she was wearing when she arrived at the Château de Tourreau in France before her June wedding to Joe — and a pair of light-wash denim shorts, blue sandals and large hoop earrings.

Priyanka wore a mini-dress-style white blazer for the occasion. She completed the ensemble with a cream-colored shoulder bag and clear heels.

According to onlookers, the group left the party about half an hour later, and Nick stopped to take a photo with a fan waiting to see him outside on the street. Nick chatted with the fan for a few minutes before hopping in a car.

Villa One tequila, which will be available in three different expressions — silver ($44.99), reposado ($49.99) and añejo ($59.99) — is set to roll out in liquor stores in September. Those who attend the Happiness Begins tour will also get a chance to sample the booze, as it will be available for purchase inside each venue, starting in New York City.