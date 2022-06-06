Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took a break from their Las Vegas residency shows to celebrate the grand opening of Nellie's Southern Kitchen

The Jonas Brothers Attend Grand Opening of Their Family's Southern Food Restaurant in Las Vegas

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas of the musical group Jonas Brothers arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant, Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was a family affair in Las Vegas for the Jonas Brothers!

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas joined their family on Saturday in celebrating the grand opening of the Las Vegas location of their restaurant: Nellie's Southern Kitchen.

In addition to the musical trio, parents Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas attended the Southern comfort food restaurant's opening. Kevin's wife Danielle with their two daughters - Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, - and the youngest brother Frankie Jonas also celebrated the grand opening of the 11,000-square-foot restaurant located in the District by the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Nellie's Southern Kitchen, which is named after Kevin Sr.'s late grandmother, first opened in Belmont, N.C. in 2016. Following the success of the location in Kevin Sr.'s hometown, the family decided to expand to a second location in Las Vegas.

At the opening, Kevin Sr. walked the carpet ahead of his four sons and even hopped onstage inside the party to sing, showing everyone that musical talent runs in the family.

Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas Sr., Denise Jonas, Nick Jonas, Frankie Jonas, (Bottom Row) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

"When you walk in, we want you to find that Southern hospitality and comfort that my grandmother represented," Kevin Sr. told PEOPLE back in November following the announcement of the Las Vegas location.

The menus are full of Southern staples such as shrimp and grits and fried okra, plus brunch options and an extensive cocktail menu.

"My great-grandmother shared her recipes with my grandmother who shared them with my mother who shared them with our chefs. We have protected the natural recipes and made sure that our professional chefs at Nellie's knew how to make them like my family before figuring out how to serve them to our customers," Kevin Sr. said. "It was a lot of work."

A lot is happening for the JoBros in Vegas. On Friday, Nick, Joe and Kevin kicked off the start of their highly anticipated string of residency shows at the Park MGM's Dolby Live theater.