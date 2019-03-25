All About the Jon Bon Jovi Cruise Where You Can Eat, Drink and Sing with the Rock Star

Calling all Jon Bon Jovi superfans: You might want to plan a spontaneous vacation.

The rock star will be headlining the Runaway to Paradise cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Jade ship, sailing from Miami on April 12-16. The nearly sold out trip starts at $713 per person.

Bon Jovi, 57, will be joined on board by his son, Jesse Bongiovi, 24, who is also his business partner in Hampton Water wine, which was recently named the best rosé of 2018 by Wine Spectator. The wine will be prominently featured on the cruise, and is now available on all of Norwegian’s fleet.

Norwegian has partnered with Sixthman, a company that specializes in putting on music festivals at sea, for an immersive experience that includes a pop-up shop of Hart N Dagger (Bon Jovi’s clothing line), live band karaoke, speaking panels and Q&A sessions, and Hampton Water wine tastings and happy hours. There will also be a pop-up version of Soul Kitchen, the musician’s pay-if-you-can New Jersey restaurant that gives back to families in need.

Norwegian Cruise Line. Inset: Gary Miller/Getty

Doron Gild

In addition to Bon Jovi as the headlining act, the performance lineup includes Collective Soul, Tonic, Beth Thornton, and Slippery When Wet, among others. The 4-night cruise will make one stop on Nassau, Bahamas, before returning back to Miami.

For those who can’t make the April sailing, there is a Mediterranean itinerary that leaves from Barcelona, Spain from August 26-30, stopping in Majorca.

Bon Jovi is one of many celebrities to headline their own cruises, a list that also includes Cardi B, Oprah Winfrey, and Adam Rippon.