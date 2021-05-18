JoJo Siwa Launches 'Strawberry Bop Cereal' — With Marshmallows Shaped Like Bows!

The "Nonstop" singer will get her own General Mills cereal made with strawberry-flavored puffs

JoJo Siwa is no longer a "Kid in a Candy Store." Now she's a teenager in a grocery store — on a cereal box.

The "Boomerang" singer is launching her own cereal with General Mills called JoJo Siwa Strawberry Bop Cereal. The boxes, which hit shelves in June, contain strawberry-flavored cereal puffs and marshmallows shaped like yellow and white stars, pink bows and blue hearts.

Siwa's cereal will be available in both family-size ($4.99) and mid-size ($3.99) boxes in all major retailers.

The former Dance Moms star, 17, has her cereal joining a lineup of permanent new items for General Mills, including Lucky Charms Marshmallow Clusters, Big G Instant Oatmeals (made in Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs and Trix flavors), and Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Granolas.

JoJo Siwa Launches Strawberry Bop Cereal Credit: General Mills

Later this month, General Mills is also releasing two limited-edition cereal flavors based on current events. The cereal giant will launch Space Jam: A New Legacy, which combines berry-flavored cereal with bunny and basketball marshmallows, and Frosted Berry Cheerios, which feature strawberry, blueberry and frosted Cheerios in honor of Team USA competing in the Summer Olympics.

In April, Siwa appeared on the cover of PEOPLE, sharing her journey after coming out as LGBTQ+.

Siwa told PEOPLE the announcement, which she did over a series of TikTok and Instagram videos, was the one thing she hadn't shared with the world. She was inspired to finally open up after finding love with girlfriend Kylie Prew, 18. (The two started as friends and their relationship turned romantic in late 2020.)

At first, Jojo didn't want to put a "label" on her sexuality. "I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual," she said. "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."