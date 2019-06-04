Johnsonville Recalls 95,000 Lbs. of Sausages Amid Concerns They May Be Contaminated with Plastic

Johnsonville is recalling about 95,393 lbs. of sausages that may be contaminated with plastic material.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Friday, explaining that the company’s ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage products could be contaminated with a “hard green plastic.”

According to the FSIS, the recalled products were packaged on March 12 and 13, have a Best By date of June 9 on the back of the package, and bear the establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The FSIS warned that the 14-oz. packages were shipped both nationwide and internationally, and provided a visual guide to what the recalled packages look like.

The contamination was discovered when a customer complained that they had found green hard plastic in the sausages.

So far, there have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions due to the recalled products, but the FSIS recommends contacting a healthcare provider if anyone has consumed the sausages and is worried about illness.

Customers who have purchased the recalled sausages are urged to remove them from their refrigerators or freezers and either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the FSIS said.

Anyone with additional questions about the recall is urged to contact Johnsonville’s consumer relations coordinator Kirsten Bishir at 1-888-556-2728.