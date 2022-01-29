John Legend Whips Up Wife Chrissy Teigen's Tres Leches Strawberry Cakes — See the Delicious Dessert!

Singer John Legend proved he can bake with the best of them by making one of Chrissy Teigen’s desserts from her Cravings: All Together cookbook

John Legend is giving wife Chrissy Teigen a run for her money in the kitchen!

The "All of Me" crooner, 43, showed off his baking skills on Instagram Friday, making one of Teigen's delectable desserts from her Cravings: All Together cookbook: Tres Leches Strawberry Cakes.

"So good, you'll want tres helpings! 🍰 @johnlegend recently whipped up @chrissyteigen's mouthwatering Tres Leches Strawberry Cakes, so of course, we're sharing the love," read a post on the Cravings Instagram account.

cravings by chrissy teigen John Legend | Credit: cravingsbychrissyteigen/Instagram

In the photo, Legend can be seen putting the finishing touches on at least ten cakes, adding strawberries on top of generous whipped cream dollops atop of the desserts, which appeared to be served on plates with a pink-and-white chevron pattern — perfect for Valentine's Day, which is just around the corner.

Tres Leches Strawberry Cakes Tres Leches Strawberry Cakes | Credit: cravingsbychrissyteigen/Instagram

While The Voice coach was busy whipping up cakes, Teigen, 36, was also making desserts of her own, showing off the process of making cake pops in a series of videos and pictures on her own Instagram.

"Cake pops are NOT for the faint of heart! What are your pro tips?? I used icing as 'glue' for the cake pop stick. It went (mostly) well…but just have fun with it!" she captioned the post.

"Our new @cravingsbychrissyteigen recipe includes Cravings' sweet Thai popcorn seasoning," she continued, adding, "Yes yes it's popcorn seasoning but you can really use it for anything! Fruit salad, coffee, toast get creative! Can confirm the coconut & mango sticky rice is bombbb."

Speaking with PEOPLE for The Beautiful Issue in April last year, Teigen opened up about her culinary empire, and how she found her calling in bringing people together through food.

"I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. I knew I wanted to be a wife, but work-wise I never knew exactly where I could fit in or what I could do — but if I could get people in the kitchen cooking together with their families and make something that they're proud of, that makes me so happy," the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model said.