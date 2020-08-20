John Legend Makes 'the Most Kid-Friendly' Chicken Tenders with Daughter Luna

John Legend is known for more than just his music — he also makes "the best" fried chicken, according to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and he just shared a new version of his famous recipe that both kids and adults will be sure to love.

Legend, who recently announced that he and Teigen are expecting their third child, took over Teigen's YouTube to make "the most kid-friendly chicken tenders." In his step-by-step instruction, he prepares the crunchy tenders alongside Teigen's honey mustard ranch dipping sauce.

"The kids love chicken tenders, chicken fingers, whatever you call them. Not chicken nuggets - tenders!" Legend says to start the tutorial. First things first, Legend cuts the chicken breasts into 1 1/2-in.-thick strips then puts them into a special marinade of buttermilk, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and Lawry's seasoning salt. Once everything is evenly coated he sets the chicken in the fridge to marinate for a few hours.

After a few hours, the singer is back in the kitchen to bread and fry the chicken. He adds a little cayenne and seasoning salt to the flour to "get the kids accustomed to spices."

While coating each tender, Legend explains his strong opinion about like chicken nuggets. "I'm not a chicken nugget person," he says. "I almost feel like they should be banned because they're gross. I just feel like they taste very like fake meat. Chicken tenders taste like real meat."

When the oil reaches 360°, he fries up the tenders until they're golden brown, about 10 minutes. "I love frying chicken. It's one of my favorite things," he says as it cooks.