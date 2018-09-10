John Legend Makes Late-Night 'EGOT Pancakes' for Chrissy Teigen to Celebrate His Historic Win

The best way to celebrate a big win? Pancakes, of course.

After John Legend became the youngest person — and first African American male — to achieve EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) status, he decided to whip himself up a midnight snack.

“He’s making pancakes,” his wife, Chrissy Teigen, says in a Twitter video while filming Legend cooking in the kitchen at 12:19 a.m. “I have no voice still. What’re you doing?”

“I’m making EGOT pancakes,” Legend tells Teigen.

The cookbook author showed off the final product, drizzled with syrup, on Insta Stories, and complimented the chef: “John seriously makes the best pancakes on the planet.”

Earlier in the night, Teigen posted another video on Twitter, showing off the fast food she indulged in following the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles.

“I don’t want to be a bitch, but but I ordered four chicken soft tacos from Del Taco, and these are clearly hard shell tacos, which is fine but I didn’t order it,” she says while filming an array of food, including their signature crinkle-cut french fries, from the chain restaurant.

Legend won his first Emmy for co-producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live.

“We inspire each other,” Legend, 39, told reporters of his marriage to Teigen, 32, after accepting the award. “She inspires my songs, she inspires me to want to be a better husband and a better father. We support each other fully in everything that we do. I root for her in her career and everything she’s doing. And I expect that she’ll be up here winning Emmys herself for all the awesome work that she does.”