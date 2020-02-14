Fried Chicken and Heart Pancakes! John Legend Cooks a Valentine's Day Feast for His Family

Image zoom John Legend/Instagram (2); Inset: Frazer Harrison/Getty

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of Hollywood’s hottest power couples, and while Teigen is usually the one in the kitchen, Legend showed off his cooking skills with a seriously impressive meal ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Thursday night was soul food night at the Legend-Teigen household. Legend, 41, spent the evening cooking up crispy fried chicken, greens and his famous mac and cheese — which is one of his wife’s favorites.

“I like to make macaroni and cheese. She loves my mac and cheese,” Legend shared with Hamptons Magazine in 2019. As for the couple’s daughter, Luna, 4, she could not get enough of her dad’s fried chicken. Teigen, 34, posted an adorable photo on Twitter of Luna eating a piece of fried chicken almost as big as her head.

Chef Legend didn’t stop at dinner. For breakfast on Valentine’s Day he fired up the griddle to make adorable heart-shaped pancakes for his family. Teigen took to Instagram to show off her pancakes, while Legend posted a sweet video of Luna admiring his work on Twitter.

“Luna, we made heart-shaped pancakes. Do you love ’em?” Legend asks his daughter, to which she quickly — and cutely — responds, “yes.”

While both stars enjoy cooking, they rarely cook together. “She’s a bit more creative in the kitchen. I like to follow recipes, and I’m very good at executing them,” Legend shared with Hamptons Magazine. “I’ll look them up online or literally in her book. I’m not really creative in the kitchen, but I love to cook.”