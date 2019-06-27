John Legend Reveals Why He and Wife Chrissy Teigen Don’t Cook Together: 'I’m Not Really Creative'

The musician revealed that he and Teigen typically divide the responsibilities because of their different cooking styles

“Something fun about the book is we’ll have his take and then we’ll have my take,” Teigen told New York Magazine. “For example, everybody in his family and all of our friends love his mac and cheese, but I think they only love it because ‘John Legend is cooking it,’ like, ‘Oh my God! This is amazing!’”

Teigen also noted at the time how she was testing recipes “two, three, four times” each, but it wouldn’t matter since “everyone is still going to love his more.”

And though Legend’s cooking talents seem to come naturally, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t occasionally ask his wife for help.

While speaking to PEOPLE in April 2018, the “All of Me” singer admitted that his imperfections in the kitchen, including how to chop onions correctly, have made him and Teigen grow closer.

“It’s fun. It’s a bonding thing,” he said of learning cooking tips from his wife.

In addition to sharing cooking duties in the kitchen, Legend and Teigen also split responsibilities when it comes to raising their two children, Luna, 3, and Miles, 13 months.

“Luna thinks she can get away with things with us or take things to certain people,” Teigen told PEOPLE earlier this year. “You just have to be on the same page all the time, because it’s not fair when there’s one bad person [or] a bad guy.”

“No one wants to be the bad guy, so it’s helpful when you’re all the bad guy,” she added. “It’s important to be on the same page.”

Aside from disciplining their little ones, diaper duty is also a shared task in the Legend-Teigen household.

“It’s just whoever is able to do it at that time,” Legend told PEOPLE in February. “It has never been a thing where it’s like, ‘You have to do it or I have to do it.’ It’s like, ‘Okay, I have him right now and his diaper needs changing, I smell it, I’m going to change him.’ I’ve always been like that, and never felt any hesitancy to do it.”

“I had never changed a diaper before Luna, but I learned quickly,” Legend continued. “It’s not hard — just do it. I think us having dogs has made it easier to deal with the whole poop of it all. Once you get used to poop, you’re not too squeamish about anything.”