John Legend Reveals Why He and Wife Chrissy Teigen Don’t Cook Together: 'I’m Not Really Creative'

The musician revealed that he and Teigen typically divide the responsibilities because of their different cooking styles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen share more than just parenting duties in their house!
This week, the singer, 40, opened up to Hamptons Magazine about cooking with his wife — but even though Teigen, 33, is a connoisseur in the kitchen, Legend said the couple prefers to do their own thing when it comes to preparing meals.
“We don’t really cook together,” he revealed to the outlet. “I cook for her; she cooks for me.”
Legend, who appears on the magazine’s July cover, explained that he and Teigen usually share the responsibilities due to their different cooking styles.
“She’s a bit more creative in the kitchen. I like to follow recipes, and I’m very good at executing them,” he shared. “I’ll look them up online or literally in her book. I’m not really creative in the kitchen, but I love to cook.”
Teigen released her first cookbook Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat in 2016, which went on to become a New York Times bestseller. Two years later, her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More a.k.a. Cravings 2, hit bookshelves.
Some of the recipes featured in those books also happen to be Legend’s favorites, he explained.
“I love the French onion soup in her new book. It’s incredible,” he revealed to the outlet. “She also does a really good braised short rib.”
So what is Teigen’s meal of choice when her husband takes the reigns in the kitchen?
“I like to make macaroni and cheese. She loves my mac and cheese — the garlic is really important,” Legend shared.
Ahead of her first cookbook release, the mom of two revealed that some of Legend’s recipes would actually make it into the chapters. She also noted how, despite her best efforts, people tend to prefer her husband’s meals over her own.
“Something fun about the book is we’ll have his take and then we’ll have my take,” Teigen told New York Magazine. “For example, everybody in his family and all of our friends love his mac and cheese, but I think they only love it because ‘John Legend is cooking it,’ like, ‘Oh my God! This is amazing!’”
Teigen also noted at the time how she was testing recipes “two, three, four times” each, but it wouldn’t matter since “everyone is still going to love his more.”
And though Legend’s cooking talents seem to come naturally, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t occasionally ask his wife for help.
While speaking to PEOPLE in April 2018, the “All of Me” singer admitted that his imperfections in the kitchen, including how to chop onions correctly, have made him and Teigen grow closer.
“It’s fun. It’s a bonding thing,” he said of learning cooking tips from his wife.
In addition to sharing cooking duties in the kitchen, Legend and Teigen also split responsibilities when it comes to raising their two children, Luna, 3, and Miles, 13 months.
“Luna thinks she can get away with things with us or take things to certain people,” Teigen told PEOPLE earlier this year. “You just have to be on the same page all the time, because it’s not fair when there’s one bad person [or] a bad guy.”
“No one wants to be the bad guy, so it’s helpful when you’re all the bad guy,” she added. “It’s important to be on the same page.”
Aside from disciplining their little ones, diaper duty is also a shared task in the Legend-Teigen household.
“It’s just whoever is able to do it at that time,” Legend told PEOPLE in February. “It has never been a thing where it’s like, ‘You have to do it or I have to do it.’ It’s like, ‘Okay, I have him right now and his diaper needs changing, I smell it, I’m going to change him.’ I’ve always been like that, and never felt any hesitancy to do it.”
“I had never changed a diaper before Luna, but I learned quickly,” Legend continued. “It’s not hard — just do it. I think us having dogs has made it easier to deal with the whole poop of it all. Once you get used to poop, you’re not too squeamish about anything.”