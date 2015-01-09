Image zoom

John Legend was sure feeling the love on his birthday!

The Grammy winner, 36, was feted with a star-studded party at Catch NYC thrown by his wife — and one of our favorite foodies — Chrissy Teigen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Blake Lively Gets a Private Cooking Lesson From ‘Top Chef’ Champ Hung Huynh

Image zoom

As the group sat down to dinner, “John pulled Chrissy’s chair out for her and gave her an affectionate kiss on the cheek as they sat,” a party goer tells PEOPLE.

On the menu: Crispy shrimp, the Catch Roll (crab, salmon and miso-honey), crunchy rice cakes (spicy tuna tartare with wasabi tobiko), sautéed snapper with lobster mash potatoes and truffles, crispy chicken, parmesan-truffle fries and applewood bacon brussels sprouts.

Image zoom

For (the first!) dessert, a pecan pie and chocolate cake was served as the group sang “Happy Birthday” to John, which Teigen followed with “For He’s A Jolly Good Fellow.”

After dinner, guests headed upstairs to Catch Roof to continue the party, which also celebrated the the 10th anniversary of Legend’s debut album “Get Lifted.”

There the lovefest continued. Kim and Kanye shared a sweet smooch and the birthday boy even got a kiss from Couric!

Image zoom

RELATED: See Blue Ivy’s Rainbow Birthday Cake

Q-Tip, who DJ’d the party, “gave John a big birthday shout out,” says the party goer. “Chrissy also gave a speech about how proud she is of John and how much she loves him. She also thanked everyone for coming.”

Image zoom

And, John received yet another cake: An oversized grand piano-shaped cake, which was presented with sparklers and designed and hand painted by pastry chef Thiago Silva. Then, says the party goer “everyone sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to John as he was standing up on a chair.”

Image zoom

–Michelle Ward