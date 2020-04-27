John Krasinski Hosted a Virtual Potluck and Surprised Fans With Their Favorite Chefs: 'Thank You for Making My Entire Year'

Imagine celebrities like Martha Stewart and Stanley Tucci making some of your cherished family recipes — well, John Krasinski made that happen for a few special fans.

On the latest episode of John Krasinski’s YouTube series Some Good News, he hosted a potluck full of viewers’ recipes. Early last week, Krasinski encouraged people to submit their favorite family recipes on Twitter, saying, “Ok, this week on @somegoodnews…Is the #SGNCookOff !!! Send us your favorite family recipe and why it’s so special to you?…. and my friends and I just might have to cook it!!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Out of hundreds of submissions, four recipes were selected and the winners were invited onto his show. Little did the winners know that Krasinski enlisted the help of celebrity chefs to make each dish.

The first winner was a 90-year-old grandmother who goes by Nana. Nana created her own version of a quaran-tini with vanilla vodka, orange vodka, Chambord and fresh orange juice. “You made one of the best drinks on the internet. Congratulations,” Krasinski told her, before bringing in cocktail extraordinaire Stanley Tucci to test out the drink for himself.

Image zoom Some Good News/YouTube

RELATED: Stanley Tucci Shows Off Bartending Skills to Make a Negroni for His Wife

“I won’t be walking after this,” Tucci joked. The final cocktail was mesmerizing. “This is delicious,” he added as he and Nana virtually cheersed.

The next winner was Shannon from Boston who submitted “worldly” chicken cacciatore recipe. Shannon was wildly surprised to find out that chef David Chang would be making her dish.

“One of the things I like about Shannon’s recipe is she says ‘3/4 of a glass dry white wine for the dish and one glass of red wine for the chef.’ More recipes need to have that,” Chang says as he stirs together a rich sauce on the stove. “This is a very special occasion kind of dish,” he continues with a glass of red wine in his hand.

Image zoom Some Good News/YouTube

Chang went on to say that Shannon’s dish was the best thing he has made during quarantine. “Thank you so much for making my entire year by doing this,” said Shannon, before encouraging everyone to support their local restaurants during this crisis.

Penny, who is also a Boston-native, shared her spicy version of a sloppy joe called the Dynamite. Who better to make this nice meaty sandwich than Guy Fieri? “We had a blast with your recipe,” said Fieri as he surprised Penny.

RELATED: Guy Fieri Launches Relief Fund to Give $500 Checks to Restaurant Workers Affected by Coronavirus

Image zoom Some Good News/YouTube

Fieri put his own twist on a big batch of Penny’s Dynamite recipe — with extra jalapenos to pack in the spice. Once everything cooks he layers the mixture into fresh, local sourdough bread covered in melted sharp cheddar and tops the monster sandwich with fried onions. “That’s perfect with the onion rings!” said Penny.

Finally, Sarah submitted her great-grandmother’s pierogi recipe that she brought over from Poland. Krasinski, recruited another Polish woman to make Sarah’s family recipe — Martha Stewart.

Image zoom Some Good News/YouTube

RELATED: John Krasinski Hosts Virtual Prom with The Office Costar Rainn Wilson, Jonas Brothers & Billie Eilish

“Your grandma’s recipe is very similar to my mother’s recipe, which is my go-to,” Stewart told Sarah. Stewart spent a full day creating the pierogi’s from scratch. “I gave Martha pierogis because I’m Polish, she’s Polish…having no idea that they take all day,” joked Krasinski.

“They were so good,” Stewart said, “I hope I did your recipe proud.”

Each recipe was such a success, and Krasinski tweeted that the full recipes of each dish will be shared soon so everyone can make these winning meals at home.