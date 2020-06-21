"These delicious treats come together with only a few ingredients and are the perfect dessert to celebrate Independence Day," says the Preppy Kitchen food blogger

John Kanell's Red, White & Blue Pecan-Rum Balls

1 cup pecans

2 cups vanilla wafers (like Nilla)

2 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa

1/2 tsp. fine sea salt

3 cups powdered sugar, divided

1/3 cup dark rum

2 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. water

Red and blue food-coloring gel

1 cup white-chocolate chips or white candy-coating disks

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Spread pecans evenly on a baking sheet. Bake until fragrant and toasted, 10 minutes, stirring halfway through. Let cool.

2. Meanwhile, pulse cookies in a food processor until crushed, about 10 pulses. Transfer to a large bowl.

3. Pulse pecans in food processor until finely chopped but not pulverized, about 5 pulses. Transfer to cookies in bowl.

4. Sift cocoa, salt and 1 cup powdered sugar into pecan mixture; whisk to combine. Stir together rum and honey in a small bowl until honey dissolves; add to pecan mixture, and stir to combine. Scoop mixture into 24 (1-inch) portions; roll each into a ball. Arrange on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet; set aside.

5. Place remaining 2 cups powdered sugar in a large bowl; drizzle in water, and stir until smooth. Divide mixture evenly among 2 small bowls. stir red food coloring into a bowl; stir blue food coloring into another bowl. Spoon frostings into 2 separate piping bags or ziplock plastic bags; set aside.

6. Microwave chocolate in a small microwavable bowl on high until melted, about 90 seconds, stirring every 20 seconds, so it doesn't burn. Working with 1 at a time, dip balls in chocolate to coat; return balls to baking sheet. Chill until set, about 10 minutes.

7. Snip a 1/8-inch tip off the corner of each piping bag. Drizzle red and blue frosting onto balls to decorate. Let stand at room temperature until set, about 20 minutes.

Quick tip! If you're out of rum, substitute with any dark liquor you have — like bourbon or whiskey. For a nonalcoholic version, swap the rum for root beer or vanilla extract.

Makes: 24

Active time: 45 minutes